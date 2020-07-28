Royal Enfield deploys 800 ‘Service on Wheels’ motorcycles for doorstep bike service across India

In addition to Service in Wheels, Royal Enfield offers a slew of initiatives that ensure Contactless Purchase and Service - Home Test Rides, e-payment options for motorcycle purchase and service, pick-up and drop facilities.

Royal Enfield today announced deploying 800 of its ‘Service on Wheels’ mobile workshops for servicing motorcycles at home. Under this initiative, Royal Enfield has employed Royal Enfield Trials motorcycles purpose-built for delivering basic service at the customers’ doorstep across the country. The Service on Wheels fleet of mobile service-ready motorcycles is equipped to carry tools, equipment and spare parts to undertake up to 80% of all typical service and repair requirements at the doorstep of a customer including scheduled maintenance service, minor repairs, critical component testing, parts replacement, electrical diagnosis, and more.

Royal Enfield underlines that the service will be handled by trained and authorised service technicians equipped with lubes and parts that will have a 12-month warranty. Customers can book themselves a service by contacting their nearest Royal Enfield dealership.

Last year, Royal Enfield launched 600 new Studio Stores for tier II and tier III towns across the country. The recent launch of several service initiatives, and the launch of Service on Wheels today, aims to improve the service experience for the customer with more convenience without compromising on service quality, Lalit Malik, Chief Commercial Officer, Royal Enfield, said.

Besides Service on Wheels, Royal Enfield offers initiatives for contactless purchase and service, including Home Test Rides, e-payment options for motorcycle purchase and service, and pick & drop facilities.

Customers can go through motorcycle variants and colour options on Royal Enfield’s official website, pick accessories, and have a look at the finished product before booking it online. The customer can then connect with the closest local dealer to complete payment formalities through e-payment options and have their motorcycle delivered at their doorstep.

Under its recently rolled out Rode Sure program, Royal Enfield offers three ownership packages. Customers can opt for an extended warranty of two additional years or 20,000 km, over and above the standard warranty.

