Royal Enfield sells 82,097 units in September 2022, registers 145% growth

Royal Enfield sales September 2022: Royal Enfield registers a YoY growth of 145 per cent in September 2022, having sold 82,097 units in total.

The world’s oldest motorcycle manufacturer in continuous production, Royal Enfield, has registered a YoY growth of 145 per cent in September 2022, having sold 82,097 units. In comparison, Royal Enfield sold 33,529 units in September 2021. Out of 82,097 units sold, 73,646 units were sold in the domestic market, registering a YoY growth of 170 per cent.

After two-wheeler sales took a hit last year during the pandemic period, Royal Enfield has managed to outperform its pre-pandemic sales numbers which were 54,858 units sold in September 2019.

The 350cc range continues to be the strongest selling product range for Royal Enfield that include the Classic 350s and the newly-launched Royal Enfield Hunter 350, which has seen a strong response ever since its launch.

Speaking about sales of September 2022, B Govindarajan, CEO – Royal Enfield said, “Buoyed by a good start to the festive season this year, and by the spectacular response to the recently launched Hunter 350, we are happy to see a more than 145 per cent growth in volumes for the month. As we move ahead, we are confident that the Hunter 350 will unlock newer markets for us.”

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is unlike the other 350cc motorcycles offered by the motorcycle maker as it features a modern retro design made to appeal to a wider customer base. The Hunter 350 uses the J-Series engine used on the Royal Enfield Meteor and the new Classic 350 range that develops 20 bhp and 27 Nm of torque with the help of a 5-speed gearbox.

Also, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350’s price – Rs 1.49 lakh ex-showroom – makes it the most affordable Royal Enfield on sale. The Hunter 350 competes with the Honda CB350 RS, Yezdi Scrambler, and other motorcycles in the segment and acts as a great platform for new riders to step into the Royal Enfield World.

The motorcycle manufacturer is also testing a host of motorcycles based on the 650cc twin-cylinder platform, while a new Royal Enfield Himalayan with a liquid-cooled engine is also being tested in India and globally. All these new motorcycles are expected to make their debut in the following months.