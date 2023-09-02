Royal Enfield posted an impressive domestic YoY growth of 10% along with an overall growth of 11%.

Royal Enfield posted a gross monthly sales of 77,583 motorcycles in the month of August 2023 as against 70,112 units sold during the same period in the previous financial year, thus, registering a YoY growth of 11% over the same period last year.

Speaking about the performance for the month of August 2023, B Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield said, “Today marks an important day in the history of Royal Enfield as we launched the all new Bullet 350 . With over nine decades of glorious lineage, we are confident that the latest avatar of the Bullet will carry forward its legacy to the next generation of riders and will definitely entice our consumers across the globe.”

Royal Enfield August sales

The Chennai-based bikemaker sold 69,393 units domestically last month as compared to 62,892 units sold in August last year. This led to a 10% YoY growth. The company shipped 8,190 units to foreign markets in August this year which resulted in a 13% YoY increase in sales over the corresponding period last year when Royal Enfield posted 7,220 units.

Motorcycle sales August 2023 August 2022 YoY change Domestic 69,393 62,892 10% Exports 8,190 7,220 13% Total 77,583 70,112 11% Royal Enfield August 2023 sales

Enfield has its plate full with plenty of models slated to make their debuts in the coming months. The latest entrant in the company’s lineup is the new-gen Bullet 350 based on the J-series platform and engine. The iconic brand will also launch a new version of Himalayan with a brand new 450cc engine in the next couple of months.