Royal Enfield sells 69,377 units in August: Set to launch new bikes in America

Chennai based motorcycle manufacturer, Royal Enfield has sold a total of 69,377 units (including exports) last month growing its business by 2%. The company had sold a total of 67,977 units in August 2017. In the Indian domestic market, Royal Enfield sales are up 2% with sales of 68,014 units.

In the first quarter of FY 2018-18, the company reported its best-ever performance with its total revenue going up by 27% at Rs 2,548 crores (net of excise duty) in the quarter, compared to the same period last year; Profit After Tax grew by 25% to Rs 576 crores from 460 crores in the same period last year. The EBITDA % was recorded rose to 31.8% this quarter from 31% in the same period last year last year. Royal Enfield sold 225,286 motorcycles in the Q1 2019, registering a growth of 23% over 183,731 motorcycles sold in the same period last year.

Overall in this financial year between April- August 2018 the company has already sold 3,63,801units of its motorcycles at a growth of 15%

Royal Enfield has increased its focus on exports as it starts to venture into new markets. The company's exports are up by 23% by exporting 1,363 to global markets from India. The big news from Royal Enfield is, of course, the launch of its upcoming Royal Enfield Interceptor INT & Continental GT 650 in the American market. The company is likely to export its bikes from its Oragadam plant near Chennai. These new bikes will be launched in India around October 2018.

Royal Enfield launched Classic Signals 350 Airborne Blue and Stormrider Sand with Dual Channel ABS:

In India, the company recently celebrated 65 years of its partnership with Indian armed forces and launched its Classic 350 Signals which is also the first bike to get ABS. The bike also gets two new colour schemes - Airborne Blue and Stormrider Sand of the Classic Signals have taken inspiration from two of the most coveted units of the Indian armed forces. Classic 350 is priced at Rs. 161,728 (ex-showroom Chennai).