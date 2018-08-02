Royal Enfield sells 67,001 bikes in July: Why the ‘Bullet’ keeps shooting through its competition

Royal Enfield has just announced its sales numbers for the month of July 2018. During the month, the company sold a total of 67,001 units in India as compared to 63,157 units sold during the same period last year. When it comes to international sales, Royal Enfield exported 2,062 units last month as against 1,302 units during July 2017. Combining these numbers, Royal Enfield sold a total 69,063 units in July 2018 when compared to 64,459 bikes sold during the same period last month. That said, the company registered a sales growth of 7 percent compared to July 2017.

Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition

Last month, Royal Enfield organized hosted the sale of Classic 500 Pegasus Edition on its official website for India. Out of the 1,000 units produced worldwide, 250 were allocated for the Indian market. All bikes were sold out in less than 3 minutes, 178 seconds to be precise. The Royal Enfield Classic Pegasus Edition is based on the standard Classic 500 and it shares the majority of components like engine, chassis and suspension with the latter. The Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition was on sale at a price of Rs 2.39 lakh (on-road, Tamil Nadu). In other news, Royal Enfield Unroad Himachal registrations have begun on the brand's official website. The five-day ride will see a total of 30 participants enrolling themselves for the event.

Royal Enfield has been the king in the 350cc-500cc motorcycle segment for a long time now. Other manufacturers are also venturing into the segment including some big names. Harley-Davidson has recently announced that it is planning to bring a 250cc-500cc motorcycle for India and other Asian markets and will join hands with a motorcycle manufacturer in Asia. Currently, the company's smallest displacement model for India is the Street 750 that is currently on sale in India at a price of Rs 5.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

BMW has also entered the said segment in India with its GS 310 twins and even locally assembled Kawasaki Ninja 300 is now on sale at under Rs 3 lakh (ex-showroom). Now what remains to be seen is whether Royal Enfield remains the king of the segment or Harley-Davidson manages to grab a good chunk of its market share. While Harley-Davidson may find it difficult to establish itself initially in the said segment, the high aspirational value is one thing that will surely help it in this regard. All said and done, we believe Royal Enfield will continue to dominate the segments it operates in for at least a few years unless some breakthrough product comes in. The brand enjoys a cult status in India and has a very high aspirational value too. One thing that sets it apart from its competitors is that Royal Enfield enjoys the status of an aspirational brand both in urban and rural markets. This is something no other motorcycle maker in the country can claim at the same level, owing to which knocking Royal Enfield off the top spot is going to be a tough task for global brands too.