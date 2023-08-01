Royal Enfield July 2023 sales

Royal Enfield posted a strong domestic sales of 66,062 units in July 2023, a 42 percent YoY growth over July last year. During the same period, Royal Enfield exported 7,055 motorcycles to overseas markets as compared to 9,026 units exported, leading to a YoY decline of 22 percent.
Overall, the Eicher-owned brand posted sales of 73,117 motorcycles in the month of July as opposed to 55,555 motorcycles sold during the same month in the previous year, registering a YoY growth of 32%.
|Motorcycle sales
|July 2023
|July 2022
|YoY growth
|June 2023
|MoM growth
|Domestic
|66,062
|46,529
|42%
|68,664
|-3.7%
|Exports
|7,055
|9,026
|-22%
|9,614
|-2.7%
Speaking about the performance for the month of July 2023, B Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield said, “July has been special, as we completed more than 2,00,000 sales for the Hunter 350 in this month. In less than a year since its launch, the Hunter has a young and vibing 2-Lakh strong community across the world.”
New-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launch
Royal Enfield is gearing up for the launch of the new-gen Bullet 350 towards the end of this month. It will be based on the new J-series platform underpinning the likes of Classic 350, Meteor 350 and Hunter 350. The new Bullet 350 will be powered by a new 349cc single-cylinder air/oil-cooled, same as the one powering the above-mentioned models.