Royal Enfield has multiple new launches slated to take place in the coming few months including the new-gen Bullet 350 and Himalayan 450.

Royal Enfield posted a strong domestic sales of 66,062 units in July 2023, a 42 percent YoY growth over July last year. During the same period, Royal Enfield exported 7,055 motorcycles to overseas markets as compared to 9,026 units exported, leading to a YoY decline of 22 percent.

Overall, the Eicher-owned brand posted sales of 73,117 motorcycles in the month of July as opposed to 55,555 motorcycles sold during the same month in the previous year, registering a YoY growth of 32%.

Motorcycle sales July 2023 July 2022 YoY growth June 2023 MoM growth Domestic 66,062 46,529 42% 68,664 -3.7% Exports 7,055 9,026 -22% 9,614 -2.7% Royal Enfield July 2023 sales

Speaking about the performance for the month of July 2023, B Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield said, “July has been special, as we completed more than 2,00,000 sales for the Hunter 350 in this month. In less than a year since its launch, the Hunter has a young and vibing 2-Lakh strong community across the world.”

New-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launch

Royal Enfield is gearing up for the launch of the new-gen Bullet 350 towards the end of this month. It will be based on the new J-series platform underpinning the likes of Classic 350, Meteor 350 and Hunter 350. The new Bullet 350 will be powered by a new 349cc single-cylinder air/oil-cooled, same as the one powering the above-mentioned models.