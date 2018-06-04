Royal Enfield Scrambler launch expected soon: Classic-based off-roader heading to market soon?

Royal Enfield is scheduled to launch its much anticipated 650 twins towards the end of this year and while most of you may think that the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 will be the next big thing by Royal Enfield, this might not be the case. Recently, a Royal Enfield Scrambler has been spied at a dealership and the image have been shared by Royal Enfield Bullet Club. The motorcycle cannot be seen completely but a majority of the visible portion reveals a lot about the upcoming Royal Enfield Scrambler. There is a sticker on the air filter box but due to the lack of clarity in the image, one can't see the text. Looking at other bits, one can see that the new Royal Enfield Scrambler might come based on the Classic.

Royal Enfield Scrambler spied

The handlebar on the new Royal Enfield Scrambler looks a bit more upright when compared to the standard Classics and Bullets. The new Royal Enfield Scrambler gets a rounded headlamp up front as is the case with every Royal Enfield motorcycle. The bike also gets an upswept exhaust like the Himalayan but this one gets a completely new design. The Royal Enfield Scrambler is seen with the single saddle that seems to have been lifted from the Classic. The pillion seat might be detachable as one can see a luggage carrier installed at the rear. The Royal Enfield Scrambler is also seen with knobby tyres that aim to take on the broken surfaces with ease. The front suspension of the motorcycle gets black fork cover that you must have seen on the Himalayan.

The engine details of the Royal Enfield Scrambler are a mystery and if things go well, the company might roll out the bike in both 350cc and 500cc versions. It is not clear at the moment whether it is a stock model or a dealer level modification. We are in touch with our sources at Royal Enfield and as soon as we receive any more info, we will keep you posted so stay tuned with us. Meanwhile, we keep our fingers crossed!

Image Source: Royal Enfield Bullet Club