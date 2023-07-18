Upon launch, Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 is expected to be priced above Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 but undercutting Super Meteor 650 slightly.

It is no big secret that Royal Enfield is in process of developing several new models that are slated to launch in the not too distant future. Spy shots of RE test mules circulate across the internet almost every other day. Among the numerous models in development is the Scrambler 650.

Test mules of the Scrambler 650 have been clicked on multiple occasions over the past few months although there are no concrete details regarding its development. Here are a few things about the upcoming Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 that we should know.

Royal Enfield Scrambler 650: Based on 650 Twin platform

Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 will be based on the same platform that currently underpins the 650 Twins– Interceptor and Continental GT as well as the recently launched Super Meteor 650. Although, we expect Royal Enfield to make a few minor changes to the frame to suit the style of the Scrambler 650, the overall architecture will remain the same.

Moreover, it will be plonked with the same 648cc, parallel-twin engine that is likely to churn out an identical 46.8 bhp at 7,150 rpm and 52.3 Nm at 5,250 rpm. This unit will be linked to a six-speed gearbox.

Royal Enfield Scrambler 650: Cycle parts

Recent spy images reveal that the upcoming Scrambler 650 rolls on wire-spoke wheels, seemingly with an 18-inch front and 17-inch rear configuration, wrapped by MRF Nylorex-X block-pattern tyres which take inspiration from the Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR. These not only spruce up the bike’s retro aesthetics but also serve the off-roading purpose.

Royal Enfiled Scrambler 650 gets a circular instrument cluster (Pic credit: Bikewale)

Further, judging by the spy pics, the Scrambler 650 is expected to get the same Showa upside down front forks from Super Meteor 650 and dual springs at the rear. Braking duties are expected to be carried out by disc brakes at both ends accompanied by dual-channel ABS.

Royal Enfield Scrambler 650: Design & features

Evidently, Royal Enfield will retain its signature modern retro styling in the Scrambler 650. However, this model looks significantly more rugged than the 650cc siblings. Visual highlights include a ribbed pattern on the single-piece seat, a side-slung single exhaust, a slightly-offset oval-shape side panel, and a teardrop-shaped fuel tank.

Besides the spoked-wheels and knobby tyres, accessories like touring mirrors, a sturdy tail rack, and saddle bags with panniers lend the motorcycle a rugged appearance. Moreover, it gets the new rotary dials on the switchgear. Other features include a new single-pod instrument cluster seen in the Himalayan 450 test mules, Tripper Navigation and a USB socket.

Accessories on board Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 (Pic credit: Bikewale)

Royal Enfield Scrambler 650: Sherpa or Interceptor Bear?

Royal Enfield has filed trademarks for several names in recent years. We feel, upon launch, Scrambler 650 could be called Sherpa 650 or Interceptor Bear 650. It is expected to make its debut sometime around the middle of next year with prices hovering around Rs 3.25-3.50 lakh (ex-showroom).When launched it will lock horns with Moto Morini Seiemmezzo 6 ½ Scrambler.