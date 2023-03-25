The upcoming Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 has been spied on test in India once again. It is likely to be christened the Sherpa and here’s what to expect about this 650cc motorcycle.

Royal Enfield is planning to launch several all-new motorcycles in India in the near future. The company will soon expand its flagship 650cc range with the addition of a new scrambler. The upcoming Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 has been recently spotted on test in India once again and here’s what to expect about this 650cc motorcycle.

Royal Enfield Scrambler 650: What to expect?

Royal Enfield’s upcoming Scrambler 650 is likely to be christened the Sherpa 650. In terms of appearance, one can expect it to borrow design cues from the Hunter 350 and the Interceptor 650. This scrambler motorcycle will feature an all-LED headlamp, a long single-piece seat, a beefy exhaust, an option to choose alloys or spoke wheels and a host of original accessories.

Royal Enfield Scrambler 650: Engine and gearbox

The Sherpa 650 will be the fourth Royal Enfield motorcycle in India to get the popular 650cc engine after the Interceptor, Continental and Super Meteor. Powering the Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 will be a 650cc parallel-twin, air & oil-cooled fuel-injected engine that develops 46.3 bhp and 52.3 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Upcoming Royal Enfield bikes in India:

After launching the all-new Super Meteor 650 and the updated versions of the Interceptor and Continental GT 650, Royal Enfield is planning to launch several other motorcycles in India this calendar year. The company is working on the new-generation Bullet 350, ShotGun 650, Scrambler (Sherpa) 650 and the Himalayan 450. The higher displacement version of the Himalayan ADV is likely to be RE’s next big launch for 2023.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.