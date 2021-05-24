Royal Enfield Scram trademarked in India: High-speed 650cc Scrambler likely on cards

The upcoming Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 (if ever that arrives) is expected to be launched at nearly one-third of the price of the Triumph Street Scrambler 900 that is currently the entry ticket to the premium scrambler segment.

Royal Enfield Scrambler by K-Speed Customs (Representational image)

Just a few days back, Royal Enfield had trademarked the name Shotgun in India. Right after that, the speculations and rumours that the said name will be used for the company’s upcoming 650cc flagship cruiser sparked on the web. Now, very recently, the Chennai-based has trademarked another name – Scram. Now, while at first, the said name hints towards an upcoming Scrambler, if you go into the real meaning of this name, it means to leave or go away from a place quickly. That said, if you ask us to place our bets, we would like to have them on an upcoming 650cc scrambler because the name would make perfect sense for such a product. The company’s highly loved and reliable 650cc platform still has only two motorcycles namely the Interceptor and the Continental GT.

But as already mentioned, a full-fledged tourer along with a Classic 350-styled street cruiser on this platform are already under development, as suggested by the previously leaked spy shots. A punchy and powerful scrambler isn’t present in Royal Enfield’s portfolio as of now and in the lower end of the spectrum in the market as well. Well, in that case, what would be better than a 650cc Scrambler that would be good enough to take the roads less travelled with ease and will have a monopoly as well. At present, if you need to get one in the premium category, the options start with the Triumph Street Scrambler 900 but that will cost you well over Rs 9 lakh.

Our 4-month long stint with Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 explained in this video:

On the other hand, if an Interceptor 650-based Scrambler comes out, it would arrive in the Rs 3 lakh territory and hence, would be a great option for people on the lookout for such bikes. That said, a bike that would cost nearly one-third of the Triumph is certainly expected to create ripples in the market. Needless to say, we are waiting eagerly for it!

