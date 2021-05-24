Royal Enfield Scram trademarked in India: High-speed 650cc Scrambler likely on cards

The upcoming Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 (if ever that arrives) is expected to be launched at nearly one-third of the price of the Triumph Street Scrambler 900 that is currently the entry ticket to the premium scrambler segment.

By:Updated: May 24, 2021 2:10 PM
Royal Enfield Scrambler by K-Speed Customs (Representational image)

 

Just a few days back, Royal Enfield had trademarked the name Shotgun in India. Right after that, the speculations and rumours that the said name will be used for the company’s upcoming 650cc flagship cruiser sparked on the web. Now, very recently, the Chennai-based has trademarked another name – Scram. Now, while at first, the said name hints towards an upcoming Scrambler, if you go into the real meaning of this name, it means to leave or go away from a place quickly. That said, if you ask us to place our bets, we would like to have them on an upcoming 650cc scrambler because the name would make perfect sense for such a product. The company’s highly loved and reliable 650cc platform still has only two motorcycles namely the Interceptor and the Continental GT.

But as already mentioned, a full-fledged tourer along with a Classic 350-styled street cruiser on this platform are already under development, as suggested by the previously leaked spy shots. A punchy and powerful scrambler isn’t present in Royal Enfield’s portfolio as of now and in the lower end of the spectrum in the market as well. Well, in that case, what would be better than a 650cc Scrambler that would be good enough to take the roads less travelled with ease and will have a monopoly as well. At present, if you need to get one in the premium category, the options start with the Triumph Street Scrambler 900 but that will cost you well over Rs 9 lakh.

Our 4-month long stint with Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 explained in this video: 

On the other hand, if an Interceptor 650-based Scrambler comes out, it would arrive in the Rs 3 lakh territory and hence, would be a great option for people on the lookout for such bikes. That said, a bike that would cost nearly one-third of the Triumph is certainly expected to create ripples in the market. Needless to say, we are waiting eagerly for it!

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Tata Nexon, Altroz voice control to get Indian languages, dialect as Mihup partners with Harman

Tata Nexon, Altroz voice control to get Indian languages, dialect as Mihup partners with Harman

Safest sub-4m SUVs under Rs 10 lakh: Vitara Brezza, Nexon and more

Safest sub-4m SUVs under Rs 10 lakh: Vitara Brezza, Nexon and more

Dirtiest places in a car: Some worse than a toilet seat

Dirtiest places in a car: Some worse than a toilet seat

Yamaha Tracer trademarked in India: Tiger 900, Multistrada 950 S rival incoming?

Yamaha Tracer trademarked in India: Tiger 900, Multistrada 950 S rival incoming?

Cars with highest waiting period: Nissan Magnite to Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Cars with highest waiting period: Nissan Magnite to Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

F1 2021:Verstappen wins Monaco GP to take championship lead as Leclerc fails to start

F1 2021:Verstappen wins Monaco GP to take championship lead as Leclerc fails to start

2021 MV Agusta Rush unveiled: Top facts about this 300 kmph hyper naked motorcycle

2021 MV Agusta Rush unveiled: Top facts about this 300 kmph hyper naked motorcycle

F1 2021: Leclerc's crash gets dramatic pole for Ferrari as Hamilton struggles in Monaco

F1 2021: Leclerc's crash gets dramatic pole for Ferrari as Hamilton struggles in Monaco

Radical-looking BMW CE04-based electric scooter spied testing with 10-inch screen

Radical-looking BMW CE04-based electric scooter spied testing with 10-inch screen

Covid-19 relief: MG announces 24x7 medical consultation for its customers

Covid-19 relief: MG announces 24x7 medical consultation for its customers

‘Clarkson's Farm’ trailer released: What to expect from his new Amazon Prime show

‘Clarkson's Farm’ trailer released: What to expect from his new Amazon Prime show

Piaggio announces service, warranty extension for Vespa, Aprilia scooters till 31st July

Piaggio announces service, warranty extension for Vespa, Aprilia scooters till 31st July

Nissan India extends warranty, services on all cars till July 31

Nissan India extends warranty, services on all cars till July 31

Nexzu Roadlark cargo e-bicycle launched: Top speed, load capacity, price

Nexzu Roadlark cargo e-bicycle launched: Top speed, load capacity, price

Mahindra Racing begins race suit design challenge: Drivers to wear winning entry for London E-Prix

Mahindra Racing begins race suit design challenge: Drivers to wear winning entry for London E-Prix

Hyundai's new task force to help customers impacted by Cyclone Tauktae

Hyundai's new task force to help customers impacted by Cyclone Tauktae

Upcoming 250cc fully-faired Benelli with BMW S1000RR-like face leaked: What to expect!

Upcoming 250cc fully-faired Benelli with BMW S1000RR-like face leaked: What to expect!

Mercedes-Benz C300d AMG Line no longer on sale in India: Here's why

Mercedes-Benz C300d AMG Line no longer on sale in India: Here's why

2021 Formula 2 broadcast in India: How to watch Jehan Daruvala race

2021 Formula 2 broadcast in India: How to watch Jehan Daruvala race

Pawan Goenka to serve as Independent Director at Bosch till 2026

Pawan Goenka to serve as Independent Director at Bosch till 2026