Royal Enfield Scram 411 launched: Priced from Rs 2.03 lakh

The new Royal Enfield Scram 411 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 2.03 lakh, ex-showroom. It will rival the Yezdi Scrambler and even some quarter-litre sport-tourers.

Royal Enfield has today finally launched the new Himalayan Scram 411 in India. Prices of this motorcycle start at Rs 2.03 lakh and they go up to Rs 2.08 lakh, ex-showroom. As the name suggests, the new Royal Enfield Scram 411 is based on the company’s Himalayan adventure bike. However, while the Himalayan is a proper ADV, the Scram 411 is a more road-biased motorcycle.

Royal Enfield is offering the motorcycle in a total of seven colour shades. They are – White Flame, Silver Spirit, Blazing Black, Skyline Blue, Graphite Red, Graphite Blue, and Graphite Yellow. Talking about the design, the Scram 411 gets some visual changes that distinguish it from the Himalayan. For instance, while the Himalayan gets a long windscreen, the Scram 411 doesn’t get one. However, you could opt for one as an accessory.

Moreover, it gets a single-piece seat, a cast metal cowl around the headlamp, an offset speedometer, an aluminium sump guard, etc. RE has also redesigned the plastic bits surrounding the fuel tank and it gets a new grabrail. The company is offering a bunch of accessories, including the Tripper navigation pod, as a part of its ‘MiY’ (Make it Yours) customisation program.

Powering the new Scram 411 is the same 411cc, single-cylinder, SOHC, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that also powers the RE Himalayan. In fact, the power and torque figures are also the same at 24.3 hp and 32 Nm respectively. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. For braking duties, it gets a 310 mm disc brake at the front and a 240 mm disc unit at the rear along with dual-channel ABS.

The suspension duties are performed by 41 mm telescopic front forks and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. Also, it gets a smaller 19-inch front tyre, compared to the 21-inch unit of the Himalayan, while the rear tyre remains the same at 17-inch unit. The new Royal Enfield Himalayan Scram 411 will directly rival the Yezdi Scrambler. However, indirectly it will go up against some sport-tourers too, including the Bajaj Dominar 250, Suzuki Gixxer 250, etc.

