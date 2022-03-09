Royal Enfield Scram 411 India launch on 15th March: Details

The new Royal Enfield Scram 411 will be launched in India on March 15, 2022. Upon launch, the Scram 411 will rival the Yezdi Scrambler and even some quarter-litre sport-tourers.

Royal Enfield is gearing up for its first product launch of 2022. The upcoming Royal Enfield Scram 411 has been spotted on test several times before and now we have an official launch date for the same. Royal Enfield will launch the new Scram 411 in India on March 15, 2022. Here is what you can expect from this Chennai-based two-wheeler maker’s newest offering.

Watch Video | 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Review:

The upcoming Royal Enfield Scram 411 will be based on the company’s Himalayan adventure bike. However, while the Himalayan is a proper ADV, the Scram 411 is expected to be a more road-biased version of the motorcycle. Moreover, we have already seen its several test mules which reveal that it will get some visual changes, distinguishing itself from the Himalayan.

Image: Team-BHP & Dr. Firoz Khan

For instance, while the Himalayan gets a long windscreen, the Scram 411 will get a small visor, and that too as an accessory. Moreover, it will sport a single-piece seat, a metal cowl around the headlamp, an aluminium sump guard, and more. The powertrain, however, is expected to remain unchanged. It will be powered by a 411cc, single-cylinder, SOHC, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine.

This motor churns out 24.3 hp of power and 32 Nm of peak torque in the Himalayan and the same can be expected for the Scram 411 as well. The engine will be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Royal Enfield Scram 411 is expected to be priced in India under Rs 2 lakh, ex-showroom. Upon launch, it will rival the Yezdi Scrambler. Indirectly, it will go up against some sport-tourers too, including the Bajaj Dominar 250, Suzuki Gixxer 250, etc.

