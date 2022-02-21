Royal Enfield Scram 411 India launch in March: Top 5 things to expect

The new Royal Enfield Scram 411 will be launched in India early next month. Here are the top 5 things that you can expect from this road-biased version of the Royal Enfield Himalayan.

Royal Enfield is gearing up to kickstart 2022 with the launch of the Himalayan-based Scram 411 in the Indian market. The upcoming Royal Enfield Scram 411 has already been spotted on test several times. While the launch date of the motorcycle hasn’t been revealed yet, an official media invite from RE hints that it will be launched in India early next month. So, here are the top 5 things that you can expect from the new Royal Enfield Scram 411.

Royal Enfield Scram 411: Top 5 things to expect

Image: Team-BHP

Cosmetic Updates

The new Royal Enfield Scram 411 will get some visual changes that will distinguish it from the Himalayan. For instance, while the Himalayan gets a long windscreen, the Scram 411 will get only a small visor, and that too as an accessory. Moreover, it will feature a single-piece seat, a cast metal cowl around the headlamp, an aluminium sump guard, and more.

Engine & Gearbox

Royal Enfield’s upcoming tourer will share its hardware and mechanicals with the Himalayan. The Scram 411 will be powered by a 411cc, single-cylinder, SOHC, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor churns out 24.4 hp of power and 32 Nm of peak torque in the Himalayan. The power figures are likely to remain unchanged and it will be mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Updated Cycle Parts

Talking about cycle parts, the Royal Enfield Scram 411 will get telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. For braking duties, it will feature disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS. However, it will get a smaller 19-inch front tyre, compared to the 21-inch unit of the Himalayan, while the rear tyre will be the same 17-inch unit.

New Features

The upcoming Royal Enfield Scram 411 is likely to get an offset speedometer with a tripper navigation pod that first made its debut in the Meteor 350. It will also get Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, and a bunch of new colour schemes.

Image: Bullet Guru

Launch Date & Price

Royal Enfield will launch the Scram 411 in India by early next month. It is expected to be priced under Rs 2 lakh, ex-showroom. Upon launch, the Royal Enfield Scram 411 won’t have any direct rivals in India. But indirectly, it will rival the likes of Bajaj Dominar 250, Suzuki Gixxer 250, etc.

