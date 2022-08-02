Royal Enfield sales up 26% in July 2022; New 350cc bike soon

Royal Enfield’s portfolio holds bikes such as the Meteor, Classic, Interceptor, etc. Bikes with engine capacities up to 350cc sold 46,336 units while those over 350cc sold 9,219 units.

Madras-based Indian motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield sold 55,555 units in July 2022 reporting an increase of 26% when compared to figures of the same month last year. In July 2021, the brand sold 44,038 units.

Royal Enfield’s portfolio holds bikes such as the Meteor, Classic, Interceptor, etc. Bikes with engine capacities up to 350cc sold 46,336 units while those over 350cc sold 9,219 units. As per an official statement, exports for the month were up 90% to 9026 units.

The Royal Enfield brand sold 50,265 units in the local market, a 40% YoY growth when compared to June 2021 sales. Its year-earlier month tally was 35,815 units. However, the June numbers were down by 6% as compared to 53,525 units in May 2022.

Nevertheless, Royal Enfield is also gearing up to introduce a new retro motorcycle on 7th August 2022 that is rumoured to be named the Hunter 350. This latest from Royal Enfield is expected to be the most affordable Enfield motorcycle offered in the country. On multiple occasions, it has been spotted on test with a single-piece seat, a stubby exhaust, and ten-spoke alloys or spoke wheels.

The upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter will be powered by the same 349cc, single-cylinder, air and oil-cooled, FI engine that does duty in the RE Meteor 350 and new-gen Classic 350 as well.