Royal Enfield total sales down 26 percent in July 2020 to 40,334 units

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Himalayan have achieved new records in the UK. The Interceptor 650 has been the best selling motorcycle in the UK for June 2020 (as per MCIA data for the more than 125cc motorcycles category).

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

Royal Enfield has released its sales numbers for the month of July, registering total sales of 40,334 units which is 26 percent lower than 54,185 units sold in the same month last year. Of these, exports have dropped 52 percent, from 5,003 to 2,409 units in July and domestic sales have registered a 23 percent drop from 49,182 units in July last year to 37,925 in July 2020.

In related news, Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 emerged as the highest-selling middleweight motorcycle in the UK for the month of June 2020 as per the MCIA data for the more than 125cc motorcycles category. The Interceptor 650 has also been the highest-selling naked style motorcycle in the UK for the last 12 months (as per MCIA data from June 2019 – June 2020), along with the Royal Enfield Himalayan at number 4.

Been around for about two years in the Indian two-wheeler market, Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 has been a hit among buyers in its home country as well and is the best selling middleweight bike here. It boasts a 648cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that makes and is paired with a six-speed transmission. It is currently priced in India at Rs 2.65 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Also read: Does Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 make sense? Here’s what to expect

Among recent developments in the house of Royal Enfield, the company has strengthened its online presence due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, offering customers contactless purchase experience. Royal Enfield has also launched Service on Wheels – a new service initiative under which 800 units of Royal Enfield motorcycles have been deployed.

These are purpose-built to provide service to customer motorcycles at their homes. The Service on Wheels motorcycles are available across dealerships in the country. These are equipped to carry tools, equipment, and genuine spare parts to undertake up to 80% of all typical service and repair requirements at the doorstep of a customer.

