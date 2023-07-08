Royal Enfield Rider Mania 2023 to be held from November 24: Motoverse registrations open

The 2023 edition of the Royal Enfield Rider Mania will be held from November 24 to 26 in Goa. Pre-registrations for the Motoverse are now open on the company’s official website.

Royal Enfield’s Rider Mania is back! This Chennai-based Indian two-wheeler manufacturer has revealed that the 2023 edition of the Rider Mania will be held from November 24 to 26 in Goa. Last year, Royal Enfield announced ‘Motoverse’ as the theme for this biking festival, a short form for Motorcycling Universe. It will continue this year too and the Motoverse 2023 will include three days of Pure Motorcycling, Music and Art.

A kaleidoscopic celebration of Motorcycling, Art & Culture – Motoverse is back with yet another edition.



24th, 25th & 26th November, Goa.



Royal Enfield Rider Mania 2023: Details

The Royal Enfield Rider Mania was first held in 2011. Over the years, it has garnered massive popularity among RE owners and motorcycle enthusiasts. Last year, it was back with a bang after a three-year gap. This year, the Motoverse will be held November 24 to 26 in Vagator, Goa. Pre-registrations are now open on the company’s official website for Rs 2,500 per person.

The Motoverse has been introduced as a step into the Royal Enfield universe with a vision to create a new-age pop culture calendar event that offers a kaleidoscopic gateway into the vibrant world of moto-culture. It includes music, art, heritage, inspiration and the whole lifestyle of motorcycling, all in one inclusive space.

Royal Enfield will launch several new motorcycles in the coming months

Upcoming Royal Enfield bikes in India:

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 made its India debut at Rider Mania 2022. This year too, one can expect the company to showcase some exciting motorcycles. Royal Enfield has a slew of motorcycles in the pipeline that will be launched in the coming months. The list includes the likes of the much-awaited Himalayan 450, new-generation Bullet 350, ShotGun 650 and more.

