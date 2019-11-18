Royal Enfield Rider Mania 2019: Dirt track races, custom bike shows, music concerts – All you need to know

Royal Enfield Rider Mania, a much-awaited motorcycle festival held each year in the scenic city of Goa, is back for its 11th edition in 2019. To be held from 22-24 November, Rider Mania is the largest gathering of Royal Enfield motorcycle owners and enthusiasts in the world. There will be various events ranging from hill climbs, races, custom bike build offs, to oodles of merrymaking by way of music, food and other indulging activities. Over 8,000 people will gather for the festival and we will be on the ground as well to bring you details of what's going on. If you are attending, here's what all can you look forward to.

Some of the highlights at Rider Mania 2019 are motorcycling events and competitions, Trials, slow race, arm wrestling, dirt track racing, custom motorcycle shows, motorcycle gear stalls, music and entertainment, Art @ Rider Mania, Garage Cafe Special Workshops and more.

Royal Enfield will continue to take its initiative against single-use plastic that it started at this year's Himalayan Odyssey further at Rider Mania as well. The initiative aims to eradicate the use of single-use plastic, generated through the purchase and use of water bottles at the festival this year. To assist the initiative, all the registered participants will be provided with a metal sipper at the time of registration and the provision of refiling the bottles will be made at multiple locations at the venue.

The festival will see competitions, expert sessions, art and a series of concerts as well. Many enthusiasts plan their riding calendar around Rider Mania as it also serves as a platform to make new rider friends and meet old ones. The three-day festival is expected to attract 8000+ Royal Enfield owners. A unique list of participants also includes passionate riders above the age of 70 as well as those who are specially-abled.

So, we've been talking about music concerts that are set to be held at Rider Mania. Here's what you will get your groove on to this year:

22nd November- Agnee, Nash Jr, DJ- SA, Soulmate

23rd November- The Local Train, The Royal Enfield Collective, Avial, Nash Jr

24th November- Dualist Inquiry, Nash Jr, The Royal Enfield Collective, Parikrama

For further details relating to Rider Mania 2019 registration fee, inclusions and exclusions in the registration fee and other, log on to onlinebooking.royalenfield.com/ridermania/register/