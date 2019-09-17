Royal Enfield Rider Mania 2019 festival registrations open: Dirt track, hill climb, music and more

Royal Enfield's annual motorcycle and music festival Rider Mania 2019 is all set to kick off in Goa in November and RE has begun inviting registrations. The event will be held from 22nd November to 24th November. Rider Mania has been the largest gathering of Royal Enfield riders in the world with various activities fro racing to custom bike build shows. To register for the festival, head over to Royal Enfield's official website.

Rider Mania 2019 registration fee starts at Rs 2500 till 15th October, after which the fee will be raised to Rs 3,000 starting 16th October. For details relating to inclusions and exclusions in the registration fee, log on to onlinebooking.royalenfield.com/ridermania/register/

Royal Enfield will continue to take its initiative that it started at this year's Himalayan Odyssey against single-use plastic at Rider Mania as well. Royal Enfield plans to eradicate the use of single-use plastic, generated through the purchase and use of water bottles at the festival this year. To assist the initiative, all the registered participants will be provided with a metal sipper at the time of registration and provision of refiling the bottles will be made at multiple locations at the venue.

The festival will see competitions, expert sessions, art and a series of concerts as well. Many enthusiasts plan their riding calendar around Rider Mania as it also serves as a platform to make new rider friends and meet old ones. The three-day festival is expected to attract 8000+ Royal Enfield owners.

Some of the highlights at Rider Mania 2019 are:

Motorcycling events and competitions - Trials, Slow Race, Arm Wrestling etc.

Dirt track racing

Custom motorcycles

Motorcycle gear stalls

Music and entertainment

Art @ Rider Mania

Garage Cafe Special Workshops