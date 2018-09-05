Royal Enfield Rider Mania 2018 registrations open: Here’s what’s all in store for three days

Rider Mania that happens to be Royal Enfield’s most definitive motorcycle festival is back again and the company says that the festive is to get bigger and better this year. The Royal Enfield Rider Mania 2018 will have an action-packed three days of music and motorcycling. The three-day festival has a plethora of events designed to test the riders skills with the motorcycle or off it while having a lot of fun during the process. Participants can take part in the events or cheer their mates or just kick back and soak in the Royal Enfield vibe. The variety of artists and genres of music grows and changes every year so there’s something for everyone. The event for this year has been scheduled from 16th to 18th November in Goa.

For the uninitiated, the Rider Mania is the largest gathering of Royal Enfield enthusiasts in the world, it’s a melting pot of Royal Enfield owners and enthusiasts and an amalgamation of experience and youthful vigour. Many enthusiasts plan their Riding calendar around Rider Mania as its the best place to meet old friends, make new ones, share stories and experiences and plan new adventures.

In other news, Royal Enfield has recently launched the Classic Signals 350 edition that has left some Pegasus owners unhappy. The reason being, Royal Enfield Pegasus owners are feeling that they have been cheated as the company launched Classic Signals 350 a few days after the launch of the Pegasus and the former arrived with a much lesser price despite having a dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System). Disappointed by this, a Royal Enfield Pegasus owner dumped his motorcycle into the garbage and he wants the company to install an ABS in his bike free of cost. We at Express Drives investigated the truth and here is the full analysis in this detailed report.

