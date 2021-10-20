Royal Enfield reveals two limited edition helmets from 120th anniversary range: Price, how to buy

‘The Original Royal Enfield’ helmet went live on 18th October while ‘The V Twin’ will go live today and will be on sale on 23rd and 24th October.

By:Updated: Oct 20, 2021 3:17 PM

Royal Enfield has revealed ‘The Original Royal Enfield’ and ‘Racing V Twins’ helmets from its limited-edition range to mark its 120th anniversary. The limited-edition range consists of hand-painted helmets designed by artists commemorating the twelve decades of Royal Enfield’s history. The 12 Helmet designs, one for each decade are inspired by poster/advertorials from the decade starting 1901 till 2021. The first two helmets from the range are mentioned above and out of these, ‘The Original Royal Enfield’ went live on 18th October while ‘The V Twin’ will go live today and will be on sale on 23rd and 24th October.

Now, going into the details of the two helmets, ‘The Original Royal Enfield’ is inspired by the 1900s and draws inspiration from the very first motorcycle unveiled by Royal Enfield at London’s Stanley Cycle Show in November 1901. The helmet also adorns the first-ever Royal Enfield logo that was used on the company’s motorcycles. With ISI, DOT and ECE certification, ‘The Original Royal Enfield’ is an open-face helmet that weighs about 1,280 grams.

The said model comes with a face-covering bubble visor and gets premium leather with Polygiene treated fabric internals and hand-stitched leather trims at shell beading. The outer shell of the helmet is made out of lightweight fiberglass material and has a UV coating on bubble visors. The said helmet is priced at Rs 6,950 and will go on sale on 23rd October at 12pm exclusively at store.royalenfield.com until/120helmets the stock lasts.

On the other hand, the Racing V Twins helmet is inspired by the 1910s and draws inspiration from the Royal Enfield V Twin motorcycles that have been instrumental in many race wins across the world in the famous TT Series. The full-face Racing V Twins helmet weighs about 1,600 grams and endorses ISI, DOT, ECE certification, Neck curtain and D ring for higher safety. The helmet also promises improved Ventilation with ON/OFF front Chin & Top vents, rear exhaust hot air remover integrated into the spoiler and also, a pair of side vents.

The helmet also comes with a switch-operated sun visor at the exterior, main visor with Anti-fog film and “Polygiene” Anti-microbial treated internals. This helmet is priced at Rs 8,450 and will go on sale on 24th October exclusively at store.royalenfield.com/120helmets until the stock lasts.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

SUN Mobility raises $50 mn: To expand EV charging services in India & global markets

SUN Mobility raises $50 mn: To expand EV charging services in India & global markets

Here's what Tata Punch's accessory packs get you: Complete details

Here's what Tata Punch's accessory packs get you: Complete details

2022 KTM RC 125 vs Yamaha R15 V4: Price, specs compared

2022 KTM RC 125 vs Yamaha R15 V4: Price, specs compared

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 to be most powerful Pulsar yet: Top 5 highlights explained

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 to be most powerful Pulsar yet: Top 5 highlights explained

Land Rover Discovery gets new flagship Metropolitan Edition: What’s new

Land Rover Discovery gets new flagship Metropolitan Edition: What’s new

Toyota Innova Crysta limited edition launched: Gets 360-degree camera, HUD, TPMS & more

Toyota Innova Crysta limited edition launched: Gets 360-degree camera, HUD, TPMS & more

Honda introduces new innovative anti-virus cabin air-filter for all its cars: Details

Honda introduces new innovative anti-virus cabin air-filter for all its cars: Details

Volvo Cars launch IPO: Expecting to raise $2.9 billion

Volvo Cars launch IPO: Expecting to raise $2.9 billion

Commercial EVs to be a sought after choice for new buyers this festive season

Commercial EVs to be a sought after choice for new buyers this festive season

2021 VW Polo National Racing Championship goes green after a year of virtual racing

2021 VW Polo National Racing Championship goes green after a year of virtual racing

All-New Bajaj Pulsar 250F officially teased: Launch on 28th October

All-New Bajaj Pulsar 250F officially teased: Launch on 28th October

MG Astor gets 'Car-as-a-platform': In-car subscriptions for entertainment, digital payments & more

MG Astor gets 'Car-as-a-platform': In-car subscriptions for entertainment, digital payments & more

Bookings for 2021 Audi Q5 facelift now open: Launching soon!

Bookings for 2021 Audi Q5 facelift now open: Launching soon!

Volvo XC60 Facelift, S90 mild-hybrid launched in India: Priced at Rs 61.90 lakh

Volvo XC60 Facelift, S90 mild-hybrid launched in India: Priced at Rs 61.90 lakh

IIT researchers to develop first-ever location-based 'smart speed warning system'

IIT researchers to develop first-ever location-based 'smart speed warning system'

Tata Punch: Top five key highlights of Tata’s new sub-compact SUV

Tata Punch: Top five key highlights of Tata’s new sub-compact SUV

Honey, I shrunk the fuel cell saloon! Toyota Mirai scale model that runs on hydrogen

Honey, I shrunk the fuel cell saloon! Toyota Mirai scale model that runs on hydrogen

Bridging the information asymmetry gap can reduce vehicular pollution

Bridging the information asymmetry gap can reduce vehicular pollution

Batmobile is now a retro muscle car: Sneak peek from The Batman movie trailer

Batmobile is now a retro muscle car: Sneak peek from The Batman movie trailer

Tata Punch vs Ignis, Grand i10 Nios, Swift, Baleno, Tiago: Variants, prices, features

Tata Punch vs Ignis, Grand i10 Nios, Swift, Baleno, Tiago: Variants, prices, features