Royal Enfield reveals two limited edition helmets from 120th anniversary range: Price, how to buy

‘The Original Royal Enfield’ helmet went live on 18th October while ‘The V Twin’ will go live today and will be on sale on 23rd and 24th October.

Royal Enfield has revealed ‘The Original Royal Enfield’ and ‘Racing V Twins’ helmets from its limited-edition range to mark its 120th anniversary. The limited-edition range consists of hand-painted helmets designed by artists commemorating the twelve decades of Royal Enfield’s history. The 12 Helmet designs, one for each decade are inspired by poster/advertorials from the decade starting 1901 till 2021. The first two helmets from the range are mentioned above and out of these, ‘The Original Royal Enfield’ went live on 18th October while ‘The V Twin’ will go live today and will be on sale on 23rd and 24th October.

Now, going into the details of the two helmets, ‘The Original Royal Enfield’ is inspired by the 1900s and draws inspiration from the very first motorcycle unveiled by Royal Enfield at London’s Stanley Cycle Show in November 1901. The helmet also adorns the first-ever Royal Enfield logo that was used on the company’s motorcycles. With ISI, DOT and ECE certification, ‘The Original Royal Enfield’ is an open-face helmet that weighs about 1,280 grams.

The said model comes with a face-covering bubble visor and gets premium leather with Polygiene treated fabric internals and hand-stitched leather trims at shell beading. The outer shell of the helmet is made out of lightweight fiberglass material and has a UV coating on bubble visors. The said helmet is priced at Rs 6,950 and will go on sale on 23rd October at 12pm exclusively at store.royalenfield.com until/120helmets the stock lasts.

On the other hand, the Racing V Twins helmet is inspired by the 1910s and draws inspiration from the Royal Enfield V Twin motorcycles that have been instrumental in many race wins across the world in the famous TT Series. The full-face Racing V Twins helmet weighs about 1,600 grams and endorses ISI, DOT, ECE certification, Neck curtain and D ring for higher safety. The helmet also promises improved Ventilation with ON/OFF front Chin & Top vents, rear exhaust hot air remover integrated into the spoiler and also, a pair of side vents.

The helmet also comes with a switch-operated sun visor at the exterior, main visor with Anti-fog film and “Polygiene” Anti-microbial treated internals. This helmet is priced at Rs 8,450 and will go on sale on 24th October exclusively at store.royalenfield.com/120helmets until the stock lasts.

