Royal Enfield begins production with minimal staff, 120 dealerships resume partial operations

Royal Enfield has assured in a press statement that there will be complete compliance to norms of social distancing and workplace sanitization.

Manufacturing operations for Royal Enfield, like all other automobile companies, had been suspended since 23 March 2020 due to the Coronavirus lockdown. Following the new directives issued by the government on 1 May 2020 concerning resumption of manufacturing, industrial and commercial business activities, Royal Enfield has now resumed operations at its manufacturing facilities starting today.

The first manufacturing facility to begin operations for Royal Enfield will be its plant at Oragadam, near Chennai, with minimal staff over a single shift. The company has said that employees and shop floor staff residing in and around plant locations will be aligned to work in these units so as to avoid long-distance travel and minimise contact during transportation.

RE has assured in a press statement that there will be complete compliance to norms of social distancing and workplace sanitization. Operations at the other two manufacturing facilities – Tiruvottiyur and Vallam Vadagal – will be started in a phased manner.

All other office locations including corporate offices in Chennai, Gurgaon and the UK Technical Centre will continue to remain closed, and employees will work from home as of now.

About resumption of operations of Royal Enfield dealerships, the majority of the dealer network will remain closed, however, around 120 dealerships have begun partial operations. The company says that some 300 dealerships in total will be operational by mid-May.

The company will offer facilities like ‘home test-rides’ to ensure adherence to preventive safety measures. During the period of the lockdown, Royal Enfield has extended warranty and free service validity for a period of two months.

Now that operations are beginning to resume normalcy, upcoming Royal Enfield motorcycles can be looked forward to. For example, a new moto called the Meteor 350 Fireball may be heading for a launch sometime soon as the Thunderbird 350 replacement. Click here for more details.

