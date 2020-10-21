Royal Enfield registers first ever win at American Flat Track championship with Twins FT

The team will spend the months in between now and March 2021 in testing, with a focus on motor development to be prepared for the next AFT season.

Royal Enfield has bagged its very first victory at the American Flat Track championship in Daytona, Florida, USA with Johnny Lewis making history in the ‘Production Twins’ class aboard the Twins FT. The win also marks the first racing competition win in Royal Enfield’s modern history. Despite facing issues on the first practice on Friday, Lewis pressed on winning semifinals that gave him grid choice. Lewis had a strong start to the race, fending off the rest of the field. The race was red-flagged due to a downed rider and during the second restart, Lewis rode the inside line aggressively, taking the holeshot and distancing himself from the field to take the checkered flag.

Johnny put in a great performance on Saturday as well, demonstrating his knowledge of the track and how it helped him set up the chassis. He stormed to 1st place in qualifying before the event was delayed by rain for a few hours.

In order to bring the event back on track and regain time, the semi-final races were cancelled. The final race began after the wet layer was scraped off the track. However, the race was red-flagged again on the first lap. After the re-start, Johnny slotted into second place and held it for the rest of the race.

“My confidence was high going into this weekend,” said Johnny Lewis, rider and Moto Anatomy x Royal Enfield team owner. “I left Charlotte to practice at my home track and work on the chassis setup since it’s a similar track to Daytona. Everyone has worked extremely hard to get to this point. One of my mechanics, Ben Groh, has been with me every day since August 1. I’m thrilled to earn this win for the teams in India, the UK and North America.”

“Just over a year ago we decided to go flat track racing in AFT,” said Adrian Sellers, Head of Royal Enfield Custom Program.

“The goal for our first year was to learn and work towards competitive results. We couldn’t have hoped for a better end to our first season with this weekend’s 1-2 finish. Following up on the first race’s 1st place finish, grabbing 2nd in race two goes to show that the Moto Anatomy Powered by Royal Enfield team is ready to fight for podiums.

“It has been a rollercoaster of a development year, and ending it on this high note gives us a great boost of confidence as we go into the off-season testing. Taking the risk and participating in 2020 has been worth it, with priceless insights gained every weekend. We now have a good understanding of the strengths and weaknesses of the Twins FT and will be spending the next few months dialling it in so that we are 100% ready for a full season in 2021.”

