Royal Enfield registers 22% sales growth in May

Royal Enfield’s total sales increased 22 per cent to 77,461 units in May as compared with 63,643 units in Y-o-Y.

Royal Enfield announced that 77,461 motorcycles were sold in May last month. The two-wheeler manufacturer managed to sell additional 4,325 units more than in April 2023. Royal Enfield saw an increase in the domestic market but again saw a decline in export sales. The good news is that the company managed to increase its international number by selling 2,411 motorcycles more than in April 2023.

Royal Enfield May 2023 sales: YoY and MoM comparison

Time Period May’23 May’22 YoY Growth April’23 MoM Growth Domestic 70,795 53,525 32% 68,881 2.7% Exports 6,666 10,118 -34% 4,225 57.7% Total 77,461 63,643 22% 73,136 5.9%

In Y-o-Y, Royal Enfield saw an increase of 32 per cent with a total sales of 77,461 in May 2023 as compared to 63,643 units in May 2022. In hindsight, the company saw a decline in export sales by -34 per cent in Y-o-Y. By managing to clock 6,666 units, Royal Enfield fared better than April 2023 where it could only muster up 4,225 motorcycles. In terms of M-o-M, the two-wheeler giant saw a 4 per cent increase in the domestic market and reduced its drop in the export market.

Also Read: Top 5 most affordable automatic cars in India: Alto K10 to Tata Tiago

Watch Video | Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Review:

According to Royal Enfield, the Hunter 350 continues to springboard the company. B Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield said, “… the Hunter registered highest-ever sales in a single month.” Due to the launch of the Super Meteor 650 last month in the Australian and New Zealand market, the export numbers have improved as compared to April 2023.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Review: For the gypsy at heart off-road and on-road

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.