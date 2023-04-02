Royal Enfield recorded total sales of 8,34,895 motorcycles, registering its highest-ever overall sales in history.

Royal Enfield has announced its sales for the month of March 2023 which stood at 72,235 motorcycles as against 67,677 motorcycles sold during the same period last year.

For the Financial year ended March 2023, Royal Enfield recorded total sales of 8,34,895 motorcycles, registering its highest-ever overall sales in history, beating its previous high of 2018-19, and recording a significant 39 percent growth over the previous financial year.

Continuing its growth in international markets, the company crossed the 1,00,000 mark in export volumes for FY23, for the first time, and also registered a 23 percent growth over the previous financial year. With a 41 percent growth over the previous year, Royal Enfield registered sales of 7,34,840 in the domestic market.

Speaking about the performance for March 2023, B Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield said, “Royal Enfield’s growth has been nothing short of remarkable this year, we’ve achieved new heights in sales and market share and have crossed 1,00,000 international volumes for the first time. Our motorcycles, like the Hunter 350 and Super Meteor 650, have exceeded expectations and attracted new customers into our fold.”

He added, “While the Hunter 350, within six months of its launch, has a young and vibrant 1 lakh-strong community, the all-new Super Meteor 650 has also left an indelible mark. At Royal Enfield, we’re geared up for an exhilarating year ahead, filled with exciting new products and unbeatable customer experiences.”