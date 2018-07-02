Royal Enfield registers 18% sales growth in June 2018: 72,588 Enfields find new homes in India

Maintaining positive momentum, Royal Enfield has announced its sales numbers for June 2018. During the month, the Chennai-based manufacturer reported a growth of 18 percent in comparison to the same period last year. Last month, 72,588 units of Royal Enfield motorcycles found new homes in India as compared to 61,671 units sold during June 2017. With this, the company registered a year-on-year growth of 18 percent. Speaking of exports, Royal Enfield sold 1,889 units globally when compared to 1,489 units exported during the same period last year. With this, exports saw a sales growth of 27 percent last month. The combined sales of Royal Enfield in June 2018 stood at 74,477 units in comparison to 63,160 units sold in June 2017. That said, the company reported a sales growth of 18 percent last month.

Watch our Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X video review here:

In other news, Royal Enfield will soon discontinue the Continental GT 535 globally. While the motorcycle was taken off the shelves from the Indian market early this year, it is still on sale in some international markets. The motorcycle is seen as the first bold move by the manufacturer as it is the first cafe racer and the sportiest Enfield by the Eicher owned subsidiary. The Royal Enfield Continental GT is still available at some dealerships in India and in case you wish you own one, this is your last chance.

Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X

The motorcycle will be replaced by more powerful Continental GT 650 that will be launched in European markets first. India launch of the motorcycle will take place towards the end of this year and it will be accompanied by Interceptor 650. The flagship Royal Enfields are expected to be launched in India at a price of close to Rs 3.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycles will give a serious threat to Harley-Davidson Street 750 as these will be significantly cheaper in price than the latter. More details expected to be out soon, so stay tuned with us.

What you think should be the price for Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 in India? Do let us know in the comments section below.