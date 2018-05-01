Royal Enfield posts a 27% growth in April: Sells 76,187 units

Chennai based premium motorcycle manufacturer, Royal Enfield has begun the new financial year 2018-19 with a massive 27% growth by selling 76,187 in the month of April 2018. Royal Enfield Motorcycles both upto 350cc and about 350 cc segments posted strong growth. The company had sold 60,142 units in the same month last year.

Royal Enfield motorcycles with engine capacity of up to 350cc including the likes Royal Enfield Classic 350, Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 dominated the sales by reporting a growth of 24 per cent. The combined sales of these motorcycles stood at 70111 units as against 56,349 units sold in the same month last financial year. Royal Enfield motorcycles with engine capacity exceeding 350cc including Royal Enfield Himalayan and other motorcycles sales stood at 6076 growing by 60 percent.

The company recently launched the Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X and 500X in the Indian market. In the coming months, Royal Enfield will launch its new Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 in India in May/June 2018. The modern twin motorcycles were first showcased at the EICMA Motor Show in Milan last year. Siddhartha Lal had said, “The Interceptor INT 650 carries forward the Royal Enfield legacy into the 21st century. While in its essence it retains the design and old-school character, it has all the underpinnings of a modern machine.

Royal Enfield 650 twin engine and the motorcycles have been developed at Royal Enfield’s new UK Technology Centre with collaboration with the engineering and design teams in Chennai, India.