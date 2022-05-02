Royal Enfield posts a 17% increase in sales for April: Exports grow by 84%

For April 2022, Royal Enfield recorded sales of 62,155 to post an year over year growth of 17 percent. The company also exported a total of 8,303 units last month.

Royal Enfield enjoys a strong hold in the Indian 2-wheeler market. Last month, the two-wheeler brand managed to record a year over year growth of 17 per cent by selling a total of 62,155 motorcycles. In comparison, the company could only sell 53,298 units in the same month last year. The figure comprises both domestic market sales and the units exported overseas.

The manufacturer could retail 53,852 units in the country last month. In the corresponding period last year, the figure stood at 48,789 units only. Talking of exports, the company shipped 8,303 units last month, while for the same month last year, the figure stood at 4,509 units only. Resultantly, the brand has posted a YoY hike of 10 per cent and 84 per cent, respectively.

For now, the company is also developing the new-gen iteration of the Bullet 350 and Hunter 350. Test prototypes of both of these motorcycles have been spotted numerous times in a production-ready form. Hence, it is safe to assume that the launch is just around the corner. Both of the motorcycles will be underpinned by the new J-platform that also does duties on the Classic 350 and Meteor 350.

Moreover, the engine will be borrowed from the latter. The 350cc motor is designed to propel a peak power output of 19.92 bhp and 27 Nm of max torque. Furthermore, there will be a 5-speed gearbox. For starters, the big change on the Bullet 350 will be the refinement levels. The styling bits are likely to be carried forward when in the outgoing fashion to preserve the legacy of the design.

Talking about the Hunter 350, it will be a more sophisticated standard motorcycle with a neo-retro theme. It will take on the likes of Honda H’ness CB350 and the CB350RS.

Also Read – Maruti Suzuki to expand production capacity at Manesar plant