Royal Enfield Pegasus: World War-inspired Limited Edition Classic 500 to go on sale tomorrow: How to get yours

Royal Enfield announced the launch of a limited edition version of the Classic 500 in the month of June this year. The Limited Edition Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus will only have 1000 units across the world and in India, the number will be limited to only 250 units. Royal Enfield Pegasus went on sale on 10 July for a limited time period and now the online sale is back. The Pegasus will only be available online through the Royal Enfield official website.

The Classic 500 Pegasus sale on July 10 saw an overwhelming response from buyers, the Royal Enfield website encountered technical difficulties. With systems now reinforced, Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus online sale will now be held at 4:00 PM on 25 July, 2018 exclusively on Royal Enfield website.

Royal Enfield Pegasus is inspired by RE/WD 125 Flying Flea motorcycle that was manufactured at Royal Enfield’s facility in the UK during the World War 2. It will only be available in the war-time colour of Service Brown at a price of Rs 2.49 lakh (on-road, Mumbai).

Each of these 250 limited edition Classic 500 commemorative models will be available along with a set of bespoke military-style canvas panniers bearing the Pegasus logo, one helmet and a t-shirt from the Pegasus collection.

Each of the limited edition Royal Enfield Pegasus motorcycles comes authentic markings of military motorcycles, including brown handlebar grips, a leather strap with brass buckles across the air filter, blacked out silencers, rims, kickstart, pedals and headlight bezel to complete the period look. In addition, consumers can also buy a range of Genuine Motorcycle Accessories that are compatible with the motorcycle.

“The association with the Pegasus Parachute Regiment is another reminder of how Royal Enfield history has deeply seeped in motorcycling pedigree,” President Royal Enfield Rudratej (Rudy) Singh said, launching the limited edition Classic 500 Pegasus motorcycles.

Powering the Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition is the same 499cc, single cylinder, air-cooled engine that is paired with a five-speed gearbox, churning out 27 bhp of power and 41 Nm of torque.