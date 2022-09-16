Royal Enfield partners with Meta and 40 creators on Instagram 

Through this collaboration Royal Enfield aims to tap into a new set of audience and younger demographics.

Royal Enfield has collaborated with Meta for an enablement program called ‘Born on Instagram’ and as part of the partnership, 40+ creators from the program will engage with the brand and create content around ‘pure motorcycling culture.’ The collaboration aims to highlight the newly launched Royal Enfield Hunter 350 which we extensively drove in Thailand. Check out the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 video review below.



Through this collaboration Royal Enfield aims to tap into a new set of audience and younger demographics. With a deep understanding of the brand and the dynamics of the new motorcycle, the results were a spectacular blend of originality of the young creators and thepure vibe and appeal of the new Hunter 350. This partnership has been enabled in context to Royal Enfield’s ‘Shot of Motorcycling’ campaign that brings together all the intense flavours of pure motorcycling in a new geometry to some of the coolest neighborhoods.

Commenting on the collaboration with Meta and the way it will help drive the campaign further, Mohit Dhar Jayal, Chief Brand Officer, Royal Enfield said, “Royal Enfield and Instagram both symbolize values of authenticity and self-expression. Royal Enfield has always endeavored to bring a ‘pure motorcycling’ experience to everyone in love with the motorcycling way of life. We’re delighted to be collaborating with Meta and reaching out to newer audiences through these cool, young content creators, and in-turn giving them an opportunity to bring their communities closer to brands they’ve always

loved.”



For Meta, the ‘Born on Instagram’ creator education and enablement program helps creators manage their presence on the platform, create better content, grow using Instagram’s diverse tools and earn through branded content. Saugato Bhowmik, Director, CPG, D2C and Automotive at Facebook India (Meta), spoke about the partnership with Royal Enfield, “We’re committed to facilitating branded content partnerships with creators, that result in meaningful business impact for brands. In this campaign, our ‘Born on Instagram’ creators will

have an opportunity to be discovered and benefit economically, and Royal Enfield will engage

with relevant creators whose content will drive their community to take actions.”