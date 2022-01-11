Royal Enfield partners with L&T Finance for flexible two-wheeler loans

Royal Enfield’s line-up includes the all-new Classic 350, the Meteor 350 cruiser, Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 twins, the Himalayan adventure tourer, and the Bullet 350.

Royal Enfield has announced partnering with L&T Finance, one of the leading two-wheeler financiers in India, introducing the “Welcome 2022” loan for customers aspiring to buy Royal Enfield motorcycles. L&T states that the scheme come with no hypothecation and will offer quick loan approvals in under three minutes, at interest rates from 7.99 percent onwards to customers looking to buy Royal Enfield motorcycles. The scheme will offer up to 90 percent financing of the total cost of the vehicle on a four-year repayment.

Also read: 2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411 spied on test: Launch early next year

To avail the scheme, customers can reach out to their nearest Royal Enfield dealer or the L&T Finance Branch or visit http://www.ltfs.com.

Analytics-based credit decisioning, digital on-boarding and best-in industry Turnaround Time (TAT) have been key differentiators of the two-wheeler finance business of the company. This tie-up will help customers in Tier I, Tier II and Tier III cities and towns to own their preferred Royal Enfield motorcycle in a hassle-free manner.

Royal Enfield’s line-up includes the all-new Classic 350, the Meteor 350 cruiser, Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 twins, the Himalayan adventure tourer, and the Bullet 350.

B Govindarajan, Executive Director, Royal Enfield said “We’re happy to partner with L&T Finance to provide finance solutions that are flexible, easy and meet the needs of our different customer segments. This collaboration will make Royal Enfield motorcycles more accessible to enthusiasts by ensuring a convenient and seamless process with maximum savings.”