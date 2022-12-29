Royal Enfield parent Eicher Motors picks up 10.35% stake in e-motorcycle maker for Rs. 441 crore

With the help of this investment, Eicher Motors Ltd. will have a seat on Stark Future’s Board and will explore further opportunities to collaborate in the space of electric mobility.

Eicher Motors Ltd, the parent company of Royal Enfield has announced a strategic collaboration in the space of electric motorcycles with Spain-based Stark Future SL. As part of this collaboration, Eicher Motors has approved an investment of Rs. 441 crore ( € 50 million) for a close to 10.35% equity stake in Stark Future. With the help of this investment, Eicher Motors Ltd. will have a seat on Stark Future’s Board and will explore further opportunities to collaborate in the space of electric mobility.

The potential of harnessing EV technology

As both companies are keenly invested in creating innovative and sustainable solutions in global mobility, this investment has strategic significance for both Royal Enfield and for Stark Future. The latter recently launched its first high-performance electric motocross bike, the Stark VARG. Stark Future is a European electric motorcycle manufacturer with specific focus in the area of performance electric motorcycles and endeavors to build sustainable products that are superior to traditional technology in performance, emotion & design.

Speaking about Stark Future and this partnership, Eicher Motors Ltd Managing Director, Siddhartha Lal says, “We love the vision, passion and focus of the amazing team at Stark Future. Leisure motorcycles do not easily lend themselves to EV technology at this stage, due to challenges like the battery range, packaging, weight and cost. This has resulted in stunted growth of this segment till now. Stark Future has been able to understand and harness the potential of EV technology by dramatically outperforming ICE offerings, without compromising on range, weight, packaging and cost. They have created an absolutely astounding motocross motorcycle – the Stark VARG as their entry into the EV world”

Royal Enfield has made huge strides on its EV journey over the last few years. The company’s R&D programmes have included a major focus on sustainable mobility technologies, and there are several ideas in advanced stages of testing.