Royal Enfield organises ‘Cleanliness Ride’ across six cities on World Motorcycle Day

Royal Enfield celebrated World Motorcycle Day on 23rd June by organising Sunday morning rides across six cities in the country. What improved the experience for the riders was the fact that the ride was backed by a social cause. Called the 'Cleanliness Ride', it had riders and customers gather and clean up the surroundings at their meeting spot. Rides were conducted across India in Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata, Pune, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.

Royal Enfield conducted the ‘Cleanliness Ride’ around central Delhi, in line with the government's Swatchh Bharat programme. On an average, Delhi generates more than around 10,000 metric tonnes of waste every day, of which about 10 percent is littered on the roads - water bottles, empty food packets, cold drink cans, cigarette packs etc. The objective of this ride, in association with non-government organisation (NGO) Shuddhi, is to spread awareness about correct disposal of garbage.

According to Royal Enfield, over 210 riders rode from across Delhi to converge at Connaught Place. and cleaned up the nearby areas collecting nearly 75 kg of garbage and plastic waste. With the riding season starting in India, Royal Enfield hopes to spread the message to all the riders to keep the country clean wherever they ride to.

Royal Enfield organises many motorcycling events and rides globally, more prominently the Rider Mania – an annual gathering of Royal Enfield riders from all over the world in Goa, and the Himalayan Odyssey to Leh-Ladakh. Royal Enfield also conducts ‘One Ride’ where people around the world ride out on their motorcycles on the first Sunday of April.