Royal Enfield One Ride postponed in wake of Coronavirus pandemic

The 10th edition of Royal Enfield One Ride has been pushed to a later date considering the ongoing health concerns due to Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. The ride was earlier planned to take place on 25-26 April at hundreds of locations across the world. Royal Enfield updated fans and riders in an Instagram post that reads that the dates for the ride will be updated later.

The 9th edition of Royal Enfield One Ride took place on 28 April and saw participation from about 340 riders. Royal Enfield’s flagship ride took place in a total of 35 countries including 33 Indian cities. Royal Enfield says that One Ride encourages the riders from around the world to ride as ‘One’ and the aim is to celebrate the passion that riders have for motorcycling and Royal Enfield motorcycles.

2020 One Ride Europe will have a number of new elements – each Royal Enfield Rider would have a chance to book their motorcycle in for a free ‘Pre Season Health Check’, which was scheduled to be carried out during the month of May but will now take place later. A ‘Health Check Voucher’ will be issued, by the relevant participating Royal Enfield dealership, to each individual that wants to book in their bike for the inspection.

Also, as part of the “One Ride 2020” activities RE is aiming to raise – with the combined effort of the entire Royal Enfield Community in Europe – €30,000 for Unicef, the global children’s charity. To commemorate the initiative, every participating dealership will have a selection of ‘One Ride 2020’ limited-edition T-Shirts to be gifted to riders through a free ticketed raffle.

In related news, Royal Enfield today announced that it is now among the first automotive companies in India to have sold all existing inventory of BS-IV motorcycles across dealerships, thereby becoming fully compliant with the new BS-VI emission norms ahead of the mandated timeline.

