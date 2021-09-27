Royal Enfield holds One Ride 2021

Royal Enfield partnered with civil society organisations such as Saahas, Waste Warriors, Humanmatrix and Wildlife Conservation & Birds Club, in India, to kick-start its journey towards going zero-waste on its rides

By:September 27, 2021 10:34 AM

On Sunday, Royal Enfield held its global marquee ride that celebrates the spirit of motorcycling, called the Royal Enfield One Ride. “One of the world’s largest curated single-day rides, ‘One Ride’ calls on riding enthusiasts and Royal Enfield riders across the world to ride as one, celebrating the camaraderie and brotherhood,” the company said in a statement. The 10th edition of One Ride was organised across 35 countries on September 26, 2021.

While One Ride celebrates riders and their common passion and enthusiasm for riding a motorcycle, this year Royal Enfield rooted for the adoption of ‘responsible travel practices’ by its rider community, in a bid to ‘leave every place better’. Towards this, a behaviour change campaign was launched to sensitise as well as encourage riders to carry their own waste back, support local communities and businesses, avoid single-use plastic during the ride, and maintain Covid-19 protocols.

This year, Royal Enfield partnered with civil society organisations such as Saahas, Waste Warriors, Humanmatrix and Wildlife Conservation & Birds Club, in India, to kick-start its journey towards going zero-waste on its rides and events.

Royal Enfield said it has made significant efforts towards encouraging riders to travel responsibly, especially with its marque rides to the Ladakh region, “which have positively impacted the livelihood of local communities,” the company said. In Ladakh, the company has introduced several initiatives to empower the locals, such as supporting over 60 homestays in remote locations in Ladakh, rural electrification with solar power impacting 682 households in rural Ladakh, tourist centres providing access to toilets & local food, and so on.

One Ride 2021 was organised across more than 400 cities in India, and in 35 countries globally.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

F1 2021: Hamilton claims 100th victory as Norris' gamble leads to heartbreak at Russian GP

F1 2021: Hamilton claims 100th victory as Norris' gamble leads to heartbreak at Russian GP

F1 2021: Norris takes maiden pole for Russian GP, Hamilton blunder benefits Sainz, Russell

F1 2021: Norris takes maiden pole for Russian GP, Hamilton blunder benefits Sainz, Russell

World's highest EV charging station installed at Kaza: All details

World's highest EV charging station installed at Kaza: All details

Honda CB200X First Ride Review | An XPulse 200 rival or is it?

Honda CB200X First Ride Review | An XPulse 200 rival or is it?

Govt to mandate flex-fuel engines in vehicles in next 3-4 months: Gadkari

Govt to mandate flex-fuel engines in vehicles in next 3-4 months: Gadkari

MG Hector Super variants discontinued: Check out the new variant line-up

MG Hector Super variants discontinued: Check out the new variant line-up

Steelbird SA-2 helmet launched with anti-fog shield holder & more: Price, all details

Steelbird SA-2 helmet launched with anti-fog shield holder & more: Price, all details

Volkswagen launches Extended Warranty, Service Value Packages for Taigun: Price starts at Rs 11,999

Volkswagen launches Extended Warranty, Service Value Packages for Taigun: Price starts at Rs 11,999

Tata Punch to get Altroz-like 90-degree opening doors

Tata Punch to get Altroz-like 90-degree opening doors

Volvo EV interiors to be leather-free: New Iron Mark logo revealed

Volvo EV interiors to be leather-free: New Iron Mark logo revealed

Hero Electric, Massive Mobility to set up 10,000 EV charging stations for 2- & 3-wheelers

Hero Electric, Massive Mobility to set up 10,000 EV charging stations for 2- & 3-wheelers

SUVs launching in October this year - Tata Punch to Mahindra XUV700

SUVs launching in October this year - Tata Punch to Mahindra XUV700

Yamaha R15 V4, R15M Official Accessories revealed with prices

Yamaha R15 V4, R15M Official Accessories revealed with prices

Nissan Magnite buyers to get assistance of virtual sales advisor

Nissan Magnite buyers to get assistance of virtual sales advisor

Tata Motors reaches 10,000th electric vehicle sales milestone with Nexon, Tigor EV

Tata Motors reaches 10,000th electric vehicle sales milestone with Nexon, Tigor EV

Exclusive: 25,000 Pure EV electric scooters sold in 18 months

Exclusive: 25,000 Pure EV electric scooters sold in 18 months

Volkswagen Taigun vs Hyundai Creta vs Skoda Kushaq vs Kia Seltos: Price, Specs Compared

Volkswagen Taigun vs Hyundai Creta vs Skoda Kushaq vs Kia Seltos: Price, Specs Compared

Top 5 features of Volkswagen Taigun, worth taking note of

Top 5 features of Volkswagen Taigun, worth taking note of

2021 Ducati Monster launched in India; Prices start at Rs 10.99 lakh

2021 Ducati Monster launched in India; Prices start at Rs 10.99 lakh

Volkswagen Taigun vs Skoda Kushaq: Price, features compared

Volkswagen Taigun vs Skoda Kushaq: Price, features compared