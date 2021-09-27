Royal Enfield holds One Ride 2021

Royal Enfield partnered with civil society organisations such as Saahas, Waste Warriors, Humanmatrix and Wildlife Conservation & Birds Club, in India, to kick-start its journey towards going zero-waste on its rides

On Sunday, Royal Enfield held its global marquee ride that celebrates the spirit of motorcycling, called the Royal Enfield One Ride. “One of the world’s largest curated single-day rides, ‘One Ride’ calls on riding enthusiasts and Royal Enfield riders across the world to ride as one, celebrating the camaraderie and brotherhood,” the company said in a statement. The 10th edition of One Ride was organised across 35 countries on September 26, 2021.

While One Ride celebrates riders and their common passion and enthusiasm for riding a motorcycle, this year Royal Enfield rooted for the adoption of ‘responsible travel practices’ by its rider community, in a bid to ‘leave every place better’. Towards this, a behaviour change campaign was launched to sensitise as well as encourage riders to carry their own waste back, support local communities and businesses, avoid single-use plastic during the ride, and maintain Covid-19 protocols.

This year, Royal Enfield partnered with civil society organisations such as Saahas, Waste Warriors, Humanmatrix and Wildlife Conservation & Birds Club, in India, to kick-start its journey towards going zero-waste on its rides and events.

Royal Enfield said it has made significant efforts towards encouraging riders to travel responsibly, especially with its marque rides to the Ladakh region, “which have positively impacted the livelihood of local communities,” the company said. In Ladakh, the company has introduced several initiatives to empower the locals, such as supporting over 60 homestays in remote locations in Ladakh, rural electrification with solar power impacting 682 households in rural Ladakh, tourist centres providing access to toilets & local food, and so on.

One Ride 2021 was organised across more than 400 cities in India, and in 35 countries globally.

