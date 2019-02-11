Royal Enfield on track to upgrade model range to BS-VI norms

Niche bike maker Royal Enfield is on track to upgrade its model range to comply with BS VI emission norms before the government deadline of April 1, 2020, a top company official said Monday. The company, which is a part of Eicher Motors, said it is working since 2016 to upgrade its model range. "Since the time we got notification in 2016, we are working on our BS-VI models...we are in final stages of testing, validation and we will certainly be ready in time for BS-VI as mandated by the government so we are on track," Eicher Motors MD and CEO Siddhartha Lal said in a conference call.The shift to new emission norms is a huge effort in the coming financial year as lots of changes are expected to take place, he added. When asked if all the models would be upgraded to next level, Lal said: "Everything we are planning will make it".

Royal Enfield currently sells various popular models like Bullet, Classic, Thunderbird and Himalyan. Last year it also launched Continental GT 650 and the Interceptor INT 650. Lal said the company is in the process of ramping up production of Continental GT 650 and the Interceptor INT 650 and the number is expected to touch 5,000 units in April.

On a question whether Royal Enfield supports the reduction of GST on two wheelers to 18 per cent, Lal said: "It would be beneficial if the GST is to come down because in comparison to cars (GST on) two wheelers should be lower".Earlier, Hero MotoCorp and TVS Motor Company had sought reduction in the GST on two wheelers to 18 per cent from the current rate of 28 per cent. Bajaj Auto had also supported the demand.

Commenting on plans to have CKD plant in Thailand, Lal said the company is currently working on various aspects of the project. He added that Royal Enfield expects the South Asian country to be an "increasingly important market" over the next 5-7 years.