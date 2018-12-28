Royal Enfield offering free gifts worth Rs 15,000 to Pegasus owners: Here’s what all one can get

Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus edition owners were unhappy initially as the company launched the Classic 350 Signals Edition at a lesser price with almost the same features and armed forces inspired styling. The company launched the Classic 350 Signals Edition just a few days after the Pegasus edition was put on sale in India. The former had an additional dual-channel ABS and this left the Pegasus owners cheated as they felt that the exclusivity of their motorcycles is no longer intact. As a result, some owners of the Pegasus edition left their bikes near garbage dumps while others decided to send them back to the dealerships. The remaining chose not to take the delivery of their bikes despite paying the amount. Now, Royal Enfield has come up with free gifts worth Rs 15,000 for such owners as a compensation.

This image is attached in the mail by Royal Enfield. Sent to Express Drives by a Pegasus owner

Royal Enfield has recently sent a mail to all the owners of the Classic 500 Pegasus edition in India in which the company has announced free gifts. The company will be offering four gifts to the said customers. First, a customized helmet will be provided that will have the same number that has been stencilled on the fuel tank of the respective Pegasus bikes. Apart from this, the company is giving a lapel pin and a Pegasus bag to the owners. The last one is a riding jacket and to confirm the size, the customers will have to click a link given in the mail and complete the steps given. The image above has been sent to us by a Pegasus owner who is also an Express Drives reader.

We spoke to some of the Pegasus owners in India and they seem to be satisfied with the company's step. In case you are one of the Pegasus owners who cannot find the mail by the company. you can contact the company's toll-free contact number or visit Royal Enfield for further clarification.

