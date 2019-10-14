Royal Enfield Nought Tea GT v2.0: Modified Continental GT 650 with 26% more power

Royal Enfield enjoys a massive fan following in India and abroad for several reasons - the heritage, the comfort, the iconic appeal, but never have RE motorcycles instilled the racer in their riders. But the first weekend of October this year saw Royal Enfield return to and win at a racetrack. Two custom-built Continental GT 650s took two silvers and two golds at the Bike Shed Festival. Named rather tastefully the Naught Tea GT version 2.0, the motorcycles were customised extensively by Harris Performance resulting in an increase in power by 26 percent.

To begin with, customisations made by Harris Performance have made for an 18.5-kg weight reduction. For example, the subframe was chopped and aligned closely with the handcrafted seat and the tail lamp has been integrated into the cowl.

Two neatly crafted intake pipes replace the airbox to match the dual exhausts that were also custom-built. The suspension setup and brake callipers were replaced with Ohlins and Brembo units. The stock rims were replaced to make space for new components and tyres.

The rider position on the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 has been customised as well with new clip-on handlebars and custom-made adjustable rear-set footpegs. Added to this is the bored-out engine with a 750cc S&S big bore kit. The result of all these customisations is that the Naught Tea GT v2.0 makes over 60 hp.

The Nought Tea GT v2.0 is the successor to the Nought Tea GT that was displayed at Wheels and Waves 2019, at Biarritz, France. The engine casings on the new bikes are chrome, like the standard bike, and not painted in gloss-black like the older version.

“It’s great to see these two bikes come to fruition. After presenting Nought Tea GT at the Bike Shed event in May, and getting such a positive response, the next logical step was to see how well it could really go on track. As part of our custom initiatives, it’s very important to us that all of our builds work as good as they look – showcasing creativity, not just in aesthetics, but also to demonstrate the capabilities of our new 650cc twin-cylinder engine,” Adrian Sellers, Group Manager Custom Program – Royal Enfield, said.