Royal Enfield Meteor spotted testing again: Thunderbird successor’s clearest images emerge!

Launch of the upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor should take place sometime by mid-2020 at an expected price of close to Rs 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom), however, the COVID-19 outbreak might delay things further.

Royal Enfield Meteor side profile (Image source: Team-BHP)

Royal Enfield has been testing the Meteor in India for quite some time now. Now, the replacement for the Thunderbird has been caught on cam once again and this time, the latest set of images by a Team-BHP reader account for the clearest spy shots yet. The test mule in the latest spy shots is uncamouflaged and since there was no additional equipment mounted, we can certainly say that the bike is in advanced stages of testing and will enter production very soon. In comparison to the existing Thunderbird X, the upcoming Meteor will come with multiple changes.

Royal Enfield Meteor rear (Image source: Team-BHP)

For instance, the bike will certainly offer a more relaxed riding position as the handlebar is set slightly lower and is inclined more towards the rider. The upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor gets an all-black theme and the latest images show that the exhaust is also blackened out. The front continues to get a rounded headlamp with chrome bezel. At the rear, you get a small rounded tail lamp that looks quite good for a change. The turn indicators are mounted lower just above the number plate.

Watch our Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X video review here:

The seating on the Meteor will be split type and the padding should be adequate enough to favour mile-munching. If you look closely, you can also see a semi-digital instrument cluster with a quite different layout. The front gets conventional telescopic forks while at the rear, you get twin spring shock absorbers. Braking is taken care of with the help of disc brakes at both ends with a standard ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System).

Launch of the upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor should take place sometime by mid-2020, however the COVID-19 outbreak might delay things further. Coming to the price, we are expecting a tag of close to Rs 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom). Stay tuned for more such updates! For the latest reviews and more, subscribe to our Express Drives YouTube channel.

Image source: Team-BHP

