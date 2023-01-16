Royal Enfield Meteor 650 — Segment first features explained

The Royal Enfield Meteor 650 boasts many segment-first features, along with many firsts for Royal Enfield itself. Here’s a detailed look.

Royal Enfield is bringing in the meteor shower today with the launch of the new Super Meteor 650 motorcycle in India. The Royal Enfield Meteor 650 was first unveiled at EICMA last year and then showcased at Royal Enfield Rider Mania. Now, the oldest motorcycle manufacturer in the world in continuous production is ready to announce prices.

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is the third motorcycle based on the 650cc parallel-twin engine after the Interceptor and the GT 650. RE has more products lined up with the same engine including a Scrambler, that has been spotted doing its rounds.

Apart from the engine being shared with the Interceptor and the GT, the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is based on a new frame and features a host of segment-first features although there is no direct competition to the motorcycle. Some features on the Meteor 650 are even a first for Royal Enfield itself.

New frame, new dimensions

Unlike the Interceptor and the GT 650, the Super Meteor is based on a brand new frame, developed by Harris Performance, the chassis wizards RE now owns. The Royal Enfield Super Meteor tips the scale at 241 kg making it the heaviest RE to date, however, it has a low seat height to tackle the weight.

Specification RE Super Meteor 650 Length 2260 mm Width 890 mm Height 1155 mm Wheelbase 1500 mm Ground Clearance 135 mm Seat Height 740 mm Kerb Weight 241 kg (wet) Fuel Tank Capacity 15.7 litres

A segment first for Royal Enfield in regards to the dimensions of the Super Meteor is its wheelbase which measures 1500 mm — 4 mm less than the BMW GS 1250. The long wheelbase translates to better highway stability – what the Meteor is meant for – but does compromise on its ability to flick from one side to another around quick corners.

USD Forks

The upside-down fork setup was a surprise, however, them being Showa forks was an even bigger surprise. They are non-adjustable units, however, it is a premium brand. None of the other motorcycles in this segment – Kawasaki Vulcan, Z650 RS, Interceptor, GT 650 – offer USD forks.

The Benelli 502C gets inverted forks, however, they are not Showa units, and it is more of a power cruiser than an outright old-school cruiser like the Meteor 650. Also, USD forks on the Meteor 650 is a first for any Royal Enfield to date.

LED lights all around

Most manufacturers have shifted towards offering LED headlights on their products as they consume lower power and have a better output compared to halogen lights. Following this trend, RE is also offering LED headlights and tail lamps.

Again, when looking at competition, no one offers LED lights apart from the Benelli. The Interceptor and the GT 650 still stick to traditional halogen headlights.

On a trip

Royal Enfield has extensively branded itself with the word trip and for a cruiser, it only makes sense for RE to offer its Tripper navigation unit. The Tripper is standard with the Grand Tourer variant of the Meteor 650, which is made for long highway rides. Again, none of the competitors in the segment offer navigation.

Engine and gearbox

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is the only motorcycle in this category to have an air and oil-cooled engine while all the models – Kawasaki Vulcan, Z650 RS, Benelli 502C – are all liquid-cooled units.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 650’s engine makes the same power as the Interceptor and GT, 47bhp and 52 Nm of torque with the help of a 6-speed manual gearbox.