Royal Enfield Meteor 350 waiting period extends to this much in these major cities

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 price in India currently starts at Rs 1.78 lakh and the bike primarily goes up against the likes of Honda H'ness CB350.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is certainly one good motorcycle and it did leave us impressed when it came to us for a detailed road test review. And of course, since it is a brand new Royal Enfield, so it was quite obvious that the waiting period for the bike will rise for a few months after its launch. We recently spoke to our dealer sources across India to know the waiting period for the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. Most of the dealers that we spoke to in the four metropolitan cities namely Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata revealed that the waiting period is up to four and a half months. Moreover, some of the dealers that we spoke to in Jaipur stated that the waiting period for the Meteor 350 is three and a half months in the Rajasthan capital.

Watch video | Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H’ness CB350 comparison review:

It has to be noted that the waiting period for the said model may vary depending on the dealership and also, the colour and variant of the bike. That said, in order to get exact information on the waiting period of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 in your locality, we advise you to visit your nearest Royal Enfield dealership. Royal Enfield Meteor 350 price in India currently starts at Rs 1.78 lakh. The said price is for the base Fireball variant while the more premium Stellar and Supernova variants will set you back by Rs 1.84 lakh and Rs 1.93 lakh respectively. The prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350’s direct rival is the Honda H’ness CB350. At the aforementioned price, the base Fireball variant of the Meteor 350 is cheaper than the base DLX variant of the H’ness CB350 by Rs 7,756. On the other hand, the top-end trim (Supernova) of the Royal Enfield is costlier than the Honda roadster’s range-topping variant (DLX Pro) by Rs 1,156. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

