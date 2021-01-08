Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H’ness CB350 Video Review: Specs, features, price

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H'ness CB350: Roadsters and cruisers are pretty much Royal Enfield's specialty but now, Honda has stepped in with the new CB350 and it looks like the competition is neck and neck.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H’ness CB350 Review | So, this is the first time Honda has launched a classic roadster in India in the form of the H’ness CB350 which takes the fight to a motorcycle manufacturer that so far had no direct rivals. But then Royal Enfield also rolled out a brand new contender into the 350cc segment, the new Meteor 350 and it promises a whole lot more refinement than its predecessor Thunderbird 350. We pit them against each other to find out all we could about them and to say the least, they’re both champions of the league.

But you get a bit more with one or a bit less with the other, and so it’ll be quite an assessment of priorities when you head to pick one of these in the market. Express Drives walks you through all you need to know about the Meteor and the CB in the video below.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 specifications:

Engine – 349cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-oil-cooled

Power – 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm

Torque – 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm

Five-speed transmission

Front suspension – Telescopic, 41mm forks, 130mm travel

Rear suspension – Twin shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload

Wheelbase – 1,400 mm

Ground clearance – 170 mm

Seat height – 765 mm

Kerb weight – 191 kg

Fuel tank capacity – 15 litres

Tyres – 100/90 19″, Rr 140/70 17” (tubeless)

Brakes front – 300 mm disc

Brakes rear – 270 mm disc

Dual-channel ABS

Price: Fireball – Rs 1,75,825, Stellar – Rs 1,81,342, Supernova – Rs 1,90,536

Read comparison review here: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H’ness CB350: 350cc bike segment has two new champions

Honda H’ness CB350 specifications:

Engine – 348.36cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled

Power – 20.78 bhp at 5,500 rpm

Torque – 30 Nm at 3,000 rpm

Five-speed transmission

Front suspension – Telescopic

Rear suspension – Twin hydraullic

Wheelbase – 1,441 mm

Ground clearance – 166 mm

Seat height – 800 mm

Kerb weight – 181 kg

Fuel tank capacity – 15 litres

Tyres – 100/90-19M/C 57H, Rr 130/70-18M/C 63H (tubeless)

Brakes front – 310 mm disc

Brakes rear – 240 mm disc

Dual-channel ABS

Price: DLX – Rs 1,86,500, DLX Pro – Rs 1,92,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.