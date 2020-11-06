Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H’ness CB350: Specs, features, price

Honda H’ness CB350 vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Engine, Images, Features, Price: The new Royal Enfield cruiser brings a tough fight against Honda's latest model in the 350-500cc motorcycle segment.

By:November 6, 2020 5:30 PM
royal enfield meteor 350 vs honda hness cb350

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H’ness CB350 Features, Price Comparison: Royal Enfield today launched the new Meteor 350 in India at a price that’s about Rs 10,000 less than the also recently launched H’ness CB350. While this is the first time Honda is venturing into 350cc modern-classic roadster segment in India, Royal Enfield has had plenty of experience in the field. But then, if Honda is known for something, it is engine refinement and reliability. The Meteor 350 is also a new motorcycle with a new engine and platform. So, how do these two compare?

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H’ness CB350: Engine

The Meteor 350 is powered by a new G-Series 349cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-oil-cooled engine that makes 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm, and is paired with a five-speed transmission system.

Honda H’ness CB 350 is powered by a 348.36cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that makes 20.8 hp and 30 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a five-speed transmission.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H’ness CB350: Features

The Meteor 350 is based on Royal Enfield’s new J platform. It gets 41 mm conventional telescopic forks upfront and six-step adjustable dual shocks at the rear. The headlamp has a halogen bulb with an LED light guide, however, the tail lamp is LED. The Meteor features a ‘Tripper’ for real-time turn-by-turn navigation for which it gets an additional screen.

The CB350 gets a split half-duplex frame suspended on telescopic forks and twin shocks at the rear. Braking equipment includes discs at both ends as standard and so is a dual-channel ABS. The H’ness has additional features like the analogue-digital instrument cluster, all LED lighting, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), slip and assist clutch, and Honda’s smartphone voice control for use of navigation, music, etc.

Also read: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Review | Meet the new boss, much more improved than the old boss

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H’ness CB350: Variants and colours

The Meteor 350 comes in three variants – Fireball, Steller, and Supernova. Colour options include Fireball Yellow, Fireball Red, Stellar Black, Stellar Red, Stellar Blue, Supernova Brown, and Supernova Blue.

Honda H’ness CB350 will come in six colour options and two variants – DLX and DLX Pro. The Pro version will be available with dual-tone paint options, twin horn, and Smartphone Voice Control System.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H’ness CB350: Price

The Meteor 350 Fireball is priced at Rs 1,75,825, Stellar at Rs 1,81,342, and Supernova at Rs 1,90,536 (all prices are ex-showroom, Chennai).

Honda H’ness CB350 DLX is priced at Rs 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurugram) and DLX Pro at Rs 1.9 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurugram).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2020 MotoGP: Grand Prix of Europe on Sunday - When and where to watch

2020 MotoGP: Grand Prix of Europe on Sunday - When and where to watch

Nissan Magnite engine specs, fuel efficiency revealed: Everything you need to know

Nissan Magnite engine specs, fuel efficiency revealed: Everything you need to know

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Review | Less expensive than Honda H'ness CB350

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Review | Less expensive than Honda H'ness CB350

Volvo V90 Cross Country removed from India website: Crossover-wagon now discontinued

Volvo V90 Cross Country removed from India website: Crossover-wagon now discontinued

Tata Harrier Camo Edition launched at Rs 16.5 lakh: Key changes explained

Tata Harrier Camo Edition launched at Rs 16.5 lakh: Key changes explained

Saudi Arabia added to F1 2021 Calendar: Jeddah to host night race in November

Saudi Arabia added to F1 2021 Calendar: Jeddah to host night race in November

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 India Launch LIVE: Expected price, features, engine specs, images

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 India Launch LIVE: Expected price, features, engine specs, images

2021 vs 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Old & new models' engine, features, price, changes

2021 vs 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Old & new models' engine, features, price, changes

Tata Nexon reaches 1.5 lakh unit production milestone in 3 years

Tata Nexon reaches 1.5 lakh unit production milestone in 3 years

2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R images leaked: To get H2-like styling, new features

2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R images leaked: To get H2-like styling, new features

Diwali festive season offer: Up to Rs 7,000 cashback on Hero Splendor Plus, HF Deluxe

Diwali festive season offer: Up to Rs 7,000 cashback on Hero Splendor Plus, HF Deluxe

All-new 2020 Hyundai i20 in Images: Interior, Features, Design, Details Explained

All-new 2020 Hyundai i20 in Images: Interior, Features, Design, Details Explained

Jawa Perak marks 2,000 deliveries in festive season: Jawa to expand dealership network to 205 by Dec

Jawa Perak marks 2,000 deliveries in festive season: Jawa to expand dealership network to 205 by Dec

Maruti Suzuki Eeco recalled: Check if yours is affected in the 40,453 units service campaign

Maruti Suzuki Eeco recalled: Check if yours is affected in the 40,453 units service campaign

All-new Hyundai i20 off to a roaring start with more than 10,000 bookings

All-new Hyundai i20 off to a roaring start with more than 10,000 bookings

All-new Hyundai i20 launched: Baleno, Altroz rival priced at Rs 6.8 lakh

All-new Hyundai i20 launched: Baleno, Altroz rival priced at Rs 6.8 lakh

Mini John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition launched: Exclusive sportscar priced at this much

Mini John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition launched: Exclusive sportscar priced at this much

TVS Zepplin R name trademarked: Avenger, Intruder rivalling cruiser on the cards

TVS Zepplin R name trademarked: Avenger, Intruder rivalling cruiser on the cards

Mahindra Marazzo petrol automatic spied testing: MG Hector Plus rival expected price, launch date

Mahindra Marazzo petrol automatic spied testing: MG Hector Plus rival expected price, launch date

2020 Hyundai i20 India launch LIVE: New design, engine options, BlueLink features, expected price

2020 Hyundai i20 India launch LIVE: New design, engine options, BlueLink features, expected price