Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H’ness CB350: Specs, features, price

Honda H’ness CB350 vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Engine, Images, Features, Price: The new Royal Enfield cruiser brings a tough fight against Honda's latest model in the 350-500cc motorcycle segment.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H’ness CB350 Features, Price Comparison: Royal Enfield today launched the new Meteor 350 in India at a price that’s about Rs 10,000 less than the also recently launched H’ness CB350. While this is the first time Honda is venturing into 350cc modern-classic roadster segment in India, Royal Enfield has had plenty of experience in the field. But then, if Honda is known for something, it is engine refinement and reliability. The Meteor 350 is also a new motorcycle with a new engine and platform. So, how do these two compare?

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H’ness CB350: Engine

The Meteor 350 is powered by a new G-Series 349cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-oil-cooled engine that makes 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm, and is paired with a five-speed transmission system.

Honda H’ness CB 350 is powered by a 348.36cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that makes 20.8 hp and 30 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a five-speed transmission.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H’ness CB350: Features

The Meteor 350 is based on Royal Enfield’s new J platform. It gets 41 mm conventional telescopic forks upfront and six-step adjustable dual shocks at the rear. The headlamp has a halogen bulb with an LED light guide, however, the tail lamp is LED. The Meteor features a ‘Tripper’ for real-time turn-by-turn navigation for which it gets an additional screen.

The CB350 gets a split half-duplex frame suspended on telescopic forks and twin shocks at the rear. Braking equipment includes discs at both ends as standard and so is a dual-channel ABS. The H’ness has additional features like the analogue-digital instrument cluster, all LED lighting, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), slip and assist clutch, and Honda’s smartphone voice control for use of navigation, music, etc.

Also read: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Review | Meet the new boss, much more improved than the old boss

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H’ness CB350: Variants and colours

The Meteor 350 comes in three variants – Fireball, Steller, and Supernova. Colour options include Fireball Yellow, Fireball Red, Stellar Black, Stellar Red, Stellar Blue, Supernova Brown, and Supernova Blue.

Honda H’ness CB350 will come in six colour options and two variants – DLX and DLX Pro. The Pro version will be available with dual-tone paint options, twin horn, and Smartphone Voice Control System.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H’ness CB350: Price

The Meteor 350 Fireball is priced at Rs 1,75,825, Stellar at Rs 1,81,342, and Supernova at Rs 1,90,536 (all prices are ex-showroom, Chennai).

Honda H’ness CB350 DLX is priced at Rs 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurugram) and DLX Pro at Rs 1.9 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurugram).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.