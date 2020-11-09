Royal Enfield Meteor 350 variants decoded: Difference in price, features, colours explained

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has been launched in India very recently in a total of three variants. Here is how the three differ from each other and what all you get at respective price tags!

Royal Enfield recently launched the Meteor 350 that happens to be its most refined 350 yet! The bike is a drastic improvement over the Thunderbird 350X which it replaces. The Meteor 350 has been launched in a total of three variants and these are named Fireball, Stellar and Supernova. In this story, let’s check out what all each variant has on offer and how the three trims differ from each other in terms of pricing, features and also, the colour options.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Fireball – Rs 1.76 lakh

The base variant of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is called Fireball. As one would normally expect, there are no fancy parts or accessories installed on this one and you get plain black alloy wheels. Moreover, the logo on the tank is just a sticker job. There is no windscreen or backrest on this variant. The Fireball is priced in India at Rs 1,75,817 (ex-showroom, Chennai) which is almost Rs 10,000 cheaper than the base DLX variant of Honda H’ness CB350. The Fireball is available in single tone red and yellow colour options.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Stellar – Rs 1.81 lakh

This is the mid variant of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 that gets some additional bits compared to the entry-level Fireball trim. The bike gets a chrome-finished exhaust as against blacked out one on the Fireball along with a pillion backrest. Moreover, you get 3D logos on the fuel tank for a better and premium appeal. The said variant has been priced at Rs 1,81,326 (ex-showroom, Chennai). You can choose between Grey, Maroon and Blue colour options on the Stellar variant.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Supernova – Rs 1.90 lakh

The range-topping variant of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 better known as Supernova is decently equipped. The said variant gets a large windscreen upfront that does its job well of preventing windblasts at high speeds. In addition, you get premium looking diamond-cut alloy wheels, dual-tone colour options, a pillion backrest and also, contrasting treatment for the seats. With these bits, the Royal Enfield Supernova is priced at Rs 1,90,536 (ex-showroom, Chennai). The Supernova trim is available in dual-tone brown and sky blue colour options.

Stay tuned with us for more updates!

