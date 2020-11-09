Royal Enfield Meteor 350 variants decoded: Difference in price, features, colours explained

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has been launched in India very recently in a total of three variants. Here is how the three differ from each other and what all you get at respective price tags!

By:Updated: Nov 09, 2020 7:49 PM
royal enfield meteor 350 price

 

Royal Enfield recently launched the Meteor 350 that happens to be its most refined 350 yet! The bike is a drastic improvement over the Thunderbird 350X which it replaces. The Meteor 350 has been launched in a total of three variants and these are named Fireball, Stellar and Supernova. In this story, let’s check out what all each variant has on offer and how the three trims differ from each other in terms of pricing, features and also, the colour options.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Fireball – Rs 1.76 lakh

The base variant of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is called Fireball. As one would normally expect, there are no fancy parts or accessories installed on this one and you get plain black alloy wheels. Moreover, the logo on the tank is just a sticker job. There is no windscreen or backrest on this variant. The Fireball is priced in India at Rs 1,75,817 (ex-showroom, Chennai) which is almost Rs 10,000 cheaper than the base DLX variant of Honda H’ness CB350. The Fireball is available in single tone red and yellow colour options.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Stellar – Rs 1.81 lakh

This is the mid variant of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 that gets some additional bits compared to the entry-level Fireball trim. The bike gets a chrome-finished exhaust as against blacked out one on the Fireball along with a pillion backrest. Moreover, you get 3D logos on the fuel tank for a better and premium appeal. The said variant has been priced at Rs 1,81,326 (ex-showroom, Chennai). You can choose between Grey, Maroon and Blue colour options on the Stellar variant.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Supernova – Rs 1.90 lakh

The range-topping variant of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 better known as Supernova is decently equipped. The said variant gets a large windscreen upfront that does its job well of preventing windblasts at high speeds. In addition, you get premium looking diamond-cut alloy wheels, dual-tone colour options, a pillion backrest and also, contrasting treatment for the seats. With these bits, the Royal Enfield Supernova is priced at Rs 1,90,536 (ex-showroom, Chennai). The Supernova trim is available in dual-tone brown and sky blue colour options.

Stay tuned with us for more updates!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Uber launches 'PIN Dispatch' feature at Delhi Airport to reduce wait time to 'almost zero'

Uber launches 'PIN Dispatch' feature at Delhi Airport to reduce wait time to 'almost zero'

Nitin Gadkari in favour in increasing speed limits: 'Penalising vehicles for breaching 40 km/h unfortunate'

Nitin Gadkari in favour in increasing speed limits: 'Penalising vehicles for breaching 40 km/h unfortunate'

Diwali savings offer: Up to Rs 55,000 discount on Nissan Kicks

Diwali savings offer: Up to Rs 55,000 discount on Nissan Kicks

ACMA not keen on reservations for locals in Haryana in component industry: Here's why!

ACMA not keen on reservations for locals in Haryana in component industry: Here's why!

Vehicle registration down by 24% in October 2020 despite Navratra demand: FADA

Vehicle registration down by 24% in October 2020 despite Navratra demand: FADA

Mahindra Thar entry-level variants no longer on sale: Here's why!

Mahindra Thar entry-level variants no longer on sale: Here's why!

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Thunderbird 350: Changes in engine, power, styling, features

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Thunderbird 350: Changes in engine, power, styling, features

Volvo Cars recalls 54,000 vehicles for faulty airbags: One death reported

Volvo Cars recalls 54,000 vehicles for faulty airbags: One death reported

Hero Xtreme 200S BS6 specs revealed: Expected price, launch date, changes explained

Hero Xtreme 200S BS6 specs revealed: Expected price, launch date, changes explained

Price hike alert! BS6 Yamaha FZ-Fi, FZS-Fi get costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! BS6 Yamaha FZ-Fi, FZS-Fi get costlier in India by this much

Nissan Magnite prices leaked: Rs 5.5 lakh starting price expected

Nissan Magnite prices leaked: Rs 5.5 lakh starting price expected

High security number plates & colour-coded stickers can now be fitted at home

High security number plates & colour-coded stickers can now be fitted at home

2020 MotoGP: Mir wins as Suzuki takes first 1-2 since 1982, Quartararo crashes

2020 MotoGP: Mir wins as Suzuki takes first 1-2 since 1982, Quartararo crashes

Diwali discount offer: Up to Rs 20,000 off on Toyota Innova Crysta, Yaris

Diwali discount offer: Up to Rs 20,000 off on Toyota Innova Crysta, Yaris

Ather Energy raises Rs 260 crore in fresh funding: 450X electric scooter launching in these cities soon

Ather Energy raises Rs 260 crore in fresh funding: 450X electric scooter launching in these cities soon

GoZero Mobility launches Skelling electric bike series: Range, top speed, availability & more

GoZero Mobility launches Skelling electric bike series: Range, top speed, availability & more

FASTag must for all vehicles from Jan 1, 2021: No FASTag, no 3rd party insurance soon

FASTag must for all vehicles from Jan 1, 2021: No FASTag, no 3rd party insurance soon

65 Tata Nexon EVs delivered to Kerela Government: Electric vehicles on lease for 8 years

65 Tata Nexon EVs delivered to Kerela Government: Electric vehicles on lease for 8 years

2020 MotoGP: KTM's Pol Espargaro picks up season's 2nd pole, Suzuki & Honda make up front row

2020 MotoGP: KTM's Pol Espargaro picks up season's 2nd pole, Suzuki & Honda make up front row

Tata Altroz XM+ petrol variant launched: Maruti Suzuki Baleno rival's new features, price

Tata Altroz XM+ petrol variant launched: Maruti Suzuki Baleno rival's new features, price