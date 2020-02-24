Royal Enfield Meteor 350 spotted testing: Key facts about Thunderbird’s possible replacement!

By:Updated: February 24, 2020 3:18:44 PM

Royal Enfield working on a new motorcycle is no mystery now! The company had trademarked the Meteor name and the same is rumoured to replace the Thunderbird in the company’s line up for India. Now, a latest video by a YouTuber Dhabaswin KD is doing rounds on the web in which one can see the upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor. The said model will get a 350cc model and the same will be BS6 compliant at the time of the launch. The video shows that the bike will get a wider handlebar and the footpegs are a bit front set suggesting a relaxed and upright riding position. Also, one can see the all-digital instrument cluster that is expected to display plenty of information.

Watch Royal Enfield Meteor spy video here:

Talking of the rear, the bike gets a completely new rounded tail lamp and the same is likely an all-LED unit. One can also see the split eating layout on the new Meteor. Staying true to its DNA, Royal Enfield Meteor gets a rounded headlamp. Royal Enfield Meteor is codenamed as the J1C0 and the flexible J platform on which it is based is expected to spawn multiple products in the future that will most likely be the future versions of the company’s bread and butter models like the Bullet and Classic.

The upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor is expected to come with a smoother engine along with better ergonomics. Launch timeline of the new model cant be confirmed at the moment but Royal Enfield might give a surprise to its audience real soon!  Prices are expected to be closer to Rs 1.80 lakh mark and the Meteor will most likely demand a premium over the price of the existing Thunderbird.

Stay tuned for more updates! What do you think of the Royal Enfield Meteor, let us know in the comments section. Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel in case you still haven’t!

Video source: Dhabaswin KD (YouTube)

