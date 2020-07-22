Royal Enfield Meteor 350 spied with accessories: Expected price, India launch & all you need to know

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is based on the company's J architecture and will replace the Thunderbird 350X. Loaded with accessories, the Meteor 350 has been snapped very recently again. Here is what all to expect!

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is not a mystery anymore! The 350cc cruiser has been snapped multiple times in the past. Also, a snapshot of the bike from the online configurator section also got leaked a few days back and the same gave a good idea about the pricing too. Now, very recently, Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has been spotted testing again but this time around, the bike can be seen loaded with accessories up to the brim. As one can see in the image by Belt Ur Drive, the test mule has been fitted with a large windscreen up front that will benefit during long-distance touring and high speeds. Also, you can see an engine guard along with a guard for the frame at the rear. In addition to these, the footpegs are also different and these are not the same that were snapped on the bike previously. That being said, expect the bike to come with a generous accessory list and the said more premium looking footpegs will likely be a part of the same. The bike is set to replace the Thunderbird 350X in the company’s portfolio for India.

Watch our Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X video review:

In terms of features, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will come with a digital instrument cluster and different switchgear as well. Upfront, the bike will get a halogen headlamp with circular LED DRLs. The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be based on the company’s new J architecture that will spawn multiple products in the future. Power will come from a single-cylinder, air-cooled engine, though the exact displacement is unknown as of now. Gearbox should be a five-speed unit and the power and torque figures are expected to be close to the figures offered by the Thunderbird 350X.

In terms of pricing, the upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be launched in India very soon at an expected price of close to Rs 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike will go up against the likes of Bajaj Dominar 400 and the Jawa in the segment.

Image source: Belt Ur Drive (Facebook)

