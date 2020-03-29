Royal Enfield Meteor 350 revealed: How different is the Thunderbird replacement!

The upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has been snapped recently during its TVC shoot. Here is what to expect!

Royal Enfield trademarked the Meteor name last year and the same will replace the Thunderbird moniker. While there have been multiple sightings of the test mules wrapped in camouflage in the past, very recently, the bike has been snapped completely undisguised for the first time ever. This gives us an idea of the new details and differences when compared to the existing Thunderbird. It has to be noted that this is not the first time that Royal Enfield will be using the Meteor name as the same was being used for a motorcycle that used to sell during 1950s in America. Now coming to the visuals, the yellow paint scheme suggests that more such vibrant colour options will be on offer with the Meteor 350. The same schemes are currently being offered with the Thunderbird X models.

A big change is the instrument cluster of the motorcycle. The bike will come with a completely fresh looking unit having a circular layout with a small digital display. The bike in the picture can also be seen with body-coloured pinstripe on the black alloy wheels that certain add character and make the bike look sporty and quite appealing. As the name suggests, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will get power from a 350cc engine and apart from BS6 compliance, we expect a bunch of updates on the motor for better performance.

The engine will be a fuel-injected unit and will most likely get a five-speed transmission system. As far as launch is concerned, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is expected to be launched in the coming days, however, the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown has push things a bit further. Expect the prices of the upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor to be in line with that of the Thunderbird 350X that is currently on sale at a price of Rs 1.64 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Source: Mad Biker (YouTube)

