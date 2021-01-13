Royal Enfield Meteor 350 price in India hiked: Still undercuts Honda H’ness CB350

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 comes in three variants namely Fireball, Stellar and Supernova. Here is how much costlier these three have gotten now!

Royal Enfield has recently hiked the prices of numerous models and this is applicable to the company’s latest offering – the Meteor 350 as well. The company has increased the prices of all three variants of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 namely Fireball, Stellar and Supernova. Starting with the most affordable variant, the Fireball trim is now priced at Rs 1,78,744 and hence, its price has been increased by Rs 2,927. On the other hand, the more premium Stellar variant is now available at the dealerships for a price of Rs 1,84,377, which means it now gets dearer by Rs 3,010. Last but certainly not the least, the range-topping Supernova variant of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is now priced at Rs 1,93,656 and hence, sees the maximum price hike of Rs 3,146 of all three variants.

Watch video | Our comparison review of Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H’ness CB350:

As is the case with other Royal Enfield models, the price hike for the Meteor 350 too, doesn’t bring any changes to all the variants, both visually and mechanically. Despite the price hike, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 still undercuts the price of its closest rival – Honda H’ness CB350. The CB350 has also received a price revision recently after which it is now priced at Rs 1.86 lakh for the base DLX variant. However, the range-topping DLX Pro is now slightly cheaper than the Meteor 350 Supernova as the former is now available for a price of Rs 1.92 lakh. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom.

Powering the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is a 349cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission, churning out 20 hp of power and 27 Nm of torque. Prime features on the bike include Tripper Navigation, hazard lamps, dual disc brakes with dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) and digital-analog instrument cluster. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

