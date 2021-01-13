Royal Enfield Meteor 350 price in India hiked: Still undercuts Honda H’ness CB350

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 comes in three variants namely Fireball, Stellar and Supernova. Here is how much costlier these three have gotten now!

By:Updated: Jan 13, 2021 11:36 AM
royal enfield meteor 350 vs honda hness cb350 review

 

Royal Enfield has recently hiked the prices of numerous models and this is applicable to the company’s latest offering – the Meteor 350 as well. The company has increased the prices of all three variants of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 namely Fireball, Stellar and Supernova. Starting with the most affordable variant, the Fireball trim is now priced at Rs 1,78,744 and hence, its price has been increased by Rs 2,927. On the other hand, the more premium Stellar variant is now available at the dealerships for a price of Rs 1,84,377, which means it now gets dearer by Rs 3,010. Last but certainly not the least, the range-topping Supernova variant of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is now priced at Rs 1,93,656 and hence, sees the maximum price hike of Rs 3,146 of all three variants.

Watch video | Our comparison review of Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H’ness CB350:

As is the case with other Royal Enfield models, the price hike for the Meteor 350 too, doesn’t bring any changes to all the variants, both visually and mechanically. Despite the price hike, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 still undercuts the price of its closest rival – Honda H’ness CB350. The CB350 has also received a price revision recently after which it is now priced at Rs 1.86 lakh for the base DLX variant. However, the range-topping DLX Pro is now slightly cheaper than the Meteor 350 Supernova as the former is now available for a price of Rs 1.92 lakh. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom.

Powering the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is a 349cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission, churning out 20 hp of power and 27 Nm of torque. Prime features on the bike include Tripper Navigation, hazard lamps, dual disc brakes with dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) and digital-analog instrument cluster. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Honda Hornet 2.0 price increased: TVS Apache RTR200 rival costlier by this much

Honda Hornet 2.0 price increased: TVS Apache RTR200 rival costlier by this much

Tesla’s India chapter to start soon: Registers new R&D office in Bengaluru

Tesla’s India chapter to start soon: Registers new R&D office in Bengaluru

Tata Altroz iTurbo India Launch LIVE: Engine, features, expected price of fastest Tata hatchback

Tata Altroz iTurbo India Launch LIVE: Engine, features, expected price of fastest Tata hatchback

Odysse E2Go electric scooter launched: 60 km range and portable battery pack

Odysse E2Go electric scooter launched: 60 km range and portable battery pack

Rapido Auto to be launched in 50 Indian cities by FY2021 end: 60 percent business recovered

Rapido Auto to be launched in 50 Indian cities by FY2021 end: 60 percent business recovered

Idemitsu introduces Daphne Alphacool CS cutting oil: Offers high heat resistance and these benefits

Idemitsu introduces Daphne Alphacool CS cutting oil: Offers high heat resistance and these benefits

BMW Motorrad registers over 51% growth in Q4 2020: G 310 R & GS make up 80% of total sales

BMW Motorrad registers over 51% growth in Q4 2020: G 310 R & GS make up 80% of total sales

2021 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports launched in India: Price, features, list of changes!

2021 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports launched in India: Price, features, list of changes!

Driving Optimism in Automotive Industry with New Vehicle Scrappage Policy

Driving Optimism in Automotive Industry with New Vehicle Scrappage Policy

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé M Sport launched in India: Petrol engine & M Division design elements

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé M Sport launched in India: Petrol engine & M Division design elements

Price hike alert! BS6 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 get costlier by this much

Price hike alert! BS6 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 get costlier by this much

January 2021 car discounts: Get up to Rs 65,000 off on Tata Harrier, Tiago, Nexon

January 2021 car discounts: Get up to Rs 65,000 off on Tata Harrier, Tiago, Nexon

Volkswagen Finance to expand new & used car business: Acquires majority stake in KUWY

Volkswagen Finance to expand new & used car business: Acquires majority stake in KUWY

Taking Delhi-Jaipur route amid farmers' protests? Easy detours explained feat. Royal Enfield's Tripper Navigation

Taking Delhi-Jaipur route amid farmers' protests? Easy detours explained feat. Royal Enfield's Tripper Navigation

BMW G310R BS6 review, road test: Pocket-friendly, new features, but could be more refined

BMW G310R BS6 review, road test: Pocket-friendly, new features, but could be more refined

TVS Scooty Pep+ 'Mudhal Kadhal' edition launched: Gets new colour and logo in Tamil

TVS Scooty Pep+ 'Mudhal Kadhal' edition launched: Gets new colour and logo in Tamil

Tier II, III markets untapped by EV players: Nexzu to exploit with 100 dealerships by March

Tier II, III markets untapped by EV players: Nexzu to exploit with 100 dealerships by March

Ather Energy opens experience center in Mumbai: 450X Series1 electric scooter deliveries start

Ather Energy opens experience center in Mumbai: 450X Series1 electric scooter deliveries start

Vehicle registrations in December reflect positive growth for first time in FY20-21: FADA

Vehicle registrations in December reflect positive growth for first time in FY20-21: FADA

Tata Altroz falls into a deep ravine: Occupants' condition reaffirm the importance of safer cars

Tata Altroz falls into a deep ravine: Occupants' condition reaffirm the importance of safer cars