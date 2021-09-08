Royal Enfield Meteor 350 gets a steep price hike: New variant-wise figures

All variants of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 are now costlier by Rs 7,000. Here's how much you need to pay now.

Royal Enfield has hiked the prices of Meteor 350 yet again. Just like the previous price hike, the revision is quite substantial this time as well. In order to be precise, the Chennai-based manufacturer has hiked the prices of all three variants of the Meteor 350 by Rs 7,000. That said, after the latest price hike, the price of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 now starts at Rs 1,99,109 in India. The said price is for the entry-level Fireball variant that used to retail previously for a price of Rs 1,92,109. Speaking of the mid-variant, the Stellar trim is now available at the showrooms across India for a price of Rs 2,05,099. The said variant was on sale previously for a price of Rs 1,98,099.

Last but certainly not the least, the range-topping Supernova variant is now on sale for Rs 2,15,084 compared to its previous price tag of Rs 2,08,084. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom. Just a couple of months back, Royal Enfield had hiked the prices of the Meteor 350 by up to Rs 8,400. While the said model is selling in decent numbers, if the price hike continues like this, it might hurt the customer sentiment in the long run. Just like the previous price increments, the company hasn’t stated any specific reason behind the latest price hike.

However, we believe that the adverse market conditions and also, the rising input costs might have compelled the brand to go for the price revision. In other news, Royal Enfield recently launched the new-generation Classic 350 at a starting price of Rs 1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model has been launched in five different editions along with a total of 11 colour options. Stay tuned with us for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

