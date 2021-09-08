Royal Enfield Meteor 350 gets a steep price hike: New variant-wise figures

All variants of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 are now costlier by Rs 7,000. Here's how much you need to pay now.

By:Updated: Sep 08, 2021 1:32 PM

 

Royal Enfield has hiked the prices of Meteor 350 yet again. Just like the previous price hike, the revision is quite substantial this time as well. In order to be precise, the Chennai-based manufacturer has hiked the prices of all three variants of the Meteor 350 by Rs 7,000. That said, after the latest price hike, the price of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 now starts at Rs 1,99,109 in India. The said price is for the entry-level Fireball variant that used to retail previously for a price of Rs 1,92,109. Speaking of the mid-variant, the Stellar trim is now available at the showrooms across India for a price of Rs 2,05,099. The said variant was on sale previously for a price of Rs 1,98,099.

Last but certainly not the least, the range-topping Supernova variant is now on sale for Rs 2,15,084 compared to its previous price tag of Rs 2,08,084. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom. Just a couple of months back, Royal Enfield had hiked the prices of the Meteor 350 by up to Rs 8,400. While the said model is selling in decent numbers, if the price hike continues like this, it might hurt the customer sentiment in the long run. Just like the previous price increments, the company hasn’t stated any specific reason behind the latest price hike.

However, we believe that the adverse market conditions and also, the rising input costs might have compelled the brand to go for the price revision. In other news, Royal Enfield recently launched the new-generation Classic 350 at a starting price of Rs 1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model has been launched in five different editions along with a total of 11 colour options. Stay tuned with us for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Car subscriptions to become more popular than car buying: Sakshi Vij, Myles

Car subscriptions to become more popular than car buying: Sakshi Vij, Myles

Audi e-tron GT electric 4-door coupe bookings open: India launch soon

Audi e-tron GT electric 4-door coupe bookings open: India launch soon

Yamaha RayZR Monster Energy MotoGP edition launched: Price difference, changes explained

Yamaha RayZR Monster Energy MotoGP edition launched: Price difference, changes explained

Mahindra Racing announces driver lineup for Formula E season 8

Mahindra Racing announces driver lineup for Formula E season 8

Mobile app that shows all EV charging stations in India

Mobile app that shows all EV charging stations in India

Honda CB200X deliveries commence in India: Price, features, specs, details

Honda CB200X deliveries commence in India: Price, features, specs, details

Lumax, Alps Alpine Asia unveil premium car audio range for India

Lumax, Alps Alpine Asia unveil premium car audio range for India

Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid launched at Rs 76,830: Variants, colours, features

Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid launched at Rs 76,830: Variants, colours, features

1000hp Porsche Mission R concept study: A sustainable way to go racing

1000hp Porsche Mission R concept study: A sustainable way to go racing

Customers may not get vehicles of their choice or lucrative schemes this festive season: FADA

Customers may not get vehicles of their choice or lucrative schemes this festive season: FADA

TVS Apache RTR 165 RP trademarked: Sportier, fully-faired version incoming?

TVS Apache RTR 165 RP trademarked: Sportier, fully-faired version incoming?

2021 Ducati SuperSport 950 India launch date out: Expected price, changes explained

2021 Ducati SuperSport 950 India launch date out: Expected price, changes explained

All-electric G-Wagon to arrive in 2025 in form of Mercedes-Benz EQG

All-electric G-Wagon to arrive in 2025 in form of Mercedes-Benz EQG

BMW unveils Vision AMBY electric bikes: 300+ km range, 60 km/h top speed!

BMW unveils Vision AMBY electric bikes: 300+ km range, 60 km/h top speed!

Honda launches virtual showroom for BigWing customers with these features

Honda launches virtual showroom for BigWing customers with these features

Car Discounts Sept 2021: Honda offering more than Rs 57,000 benefits on City, Amaze and more

Car Discounts Sept 2021: Honda offering more than Rs 57,000 benefits on City, Amaze and more

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa First Ride Review | Makes stepping into hypersport territory easier

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa First Ride Review | Makes stepping into hypersport territory easier

Time for India to shift gears in EV journey: 'Centre must set achievable, time-bound targets'

Time for India to shift gears in EV journey: 'Centre must set achievable, time-bound targets'

2022 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS bookings open in India: Here's what all has changed

2022 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS bookings open in India: Here's what all has changed

Honda CB200X Walkaround Video | Specs, colours, features, price

Honda CB200X Walkaround Video | Specs, colours, features, price