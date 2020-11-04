Royal Enfield Meteor 350 launching on Friday: All you need to know about Honda H’ness CB350 rival

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is expected to be launched in India for a price of about Rs 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike will come with retro classic styling and modern features.

By:November 4, 2020 1:41 PM
royal enfield meteor 350

Royal Enfield is set to roll out a contender against the newly launched Honda H’ness CB350 on Friday (6 November 2020). Replacing the Thunderbird 350, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will not only have a new name but a new engine and other additional features as well. It will be based on Royal Enfield’s J platform which will be employed for more upcoming RE models in the future. Several reports and online leaks have revealed that the Meteor will get three variants – Fireball, Stellar, and Supernova.

The new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is expected to be powered by a new BS6 350cc engine with slightly more power than the current BS6 346cc single-cylinder engine several models of Royal Enfield motorcycles use. The new engine, paired with a five-speed gearbox, will likely offer better refinement as well.

In terms of the suspension setup, the Meteor 350 will get conventional telescopic forks up front along with twin spring rear shock absorbers and these are expected to be the same units from the Thunderbird 350. The bike is also expected to share the same braking hardware with the Thunderbird 350 and a dual-channel ABS will come as standard.

Also read: Royal Enfield now offers 3D motorcycle personalisation: Launches ‘Make-It-Yours’ for 650 twins

A test mule of Meteor 350 was spotted recently wearing a lot of accessories which point to the fact that Royal Enfield is expected to make a whole range of them available for the Meteor 350, such as a larger windscreen, better footpegs, engine guard, etc. The highlight in the additional features will be turn-by-turn navigation.

Much like the recently launched Honda CB350, the Meteor 350 could also feature all-LED lighting. Expected to be priced at about Rs 1.6 lakh (ex-showroom), the Meteor would also go up against the likes of Jawa Forty Two, and Bajaj Dominar 250.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Diwali offer: Discounts of up to Rs 55,000 on Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, S-Presso

Diwali offer: Discounts of up to Rs 55,000 on Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, S-Presso

35% two-wheelers to be electric in India by 2030, three-wheeler electrification to be 75%

35% two-wheelers to be electric in India by 2030, three-wheeler electrification to be 75%

2021 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V launched with riding modes, new features: Now costs this much more!

2021 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V launched with riding modes, new features: Now costs this much more!

All-new Hyundai i20 launching tomorrow: Expected Price, Specs, Features and more

All-new Hyundai i20 launching tomorrow: Expected Price, Specs, Features and more

Save up to Rs 12,000 in the Benelli Diwali offer: Here's how!

Save up to Rs 12,000 in the Benelli Diwali offer: Here's how!

Omega Seiki opens first dealership in India to sell electric 3-wheelers: Rs 200 crore investment announced

Omega Seiki opens first dealership in India to sell electric 3-wheelers: Rs 200 crore investment announced

Hurry! Kawasaki Versys 650 BS6 priced lower than BS4 model for limited period

Hurry! Kawasaki Versys 650 BS6 priced lower than BS4 model for limited period

Nissan Magnite brochure leaked: Engine specs, variants, details revealed

Nissan Magnite brochure leaked: Engine specs, variants, details revealed

Car discounts: Up to Rs 65,000 off on Tata Harrier, Nexon in November 2020

Car discounts: Up to Rs 65,000 off on Tata Harrier, Nexon in November 2020

Triumph Trident 660 platform to spawn 2 new bikes: Affordable ADV and adventure sport launch-price-specs

Triumph Trident 660 platform to spawn 2 new bikes: Affordable ADV and adventure sport launch-price-specs

Ducati Multistrada 950S BS6 launched: BMW F900XR rival's price, features

Ducati Multistrada 950S BS6 launched: BMW F900XR rival's price, features

Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe launched: Indian built performance SUV priced at Rs 76.7 lakh

Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe launched: Indian built performance SUV priced at Rs 76.7 lakh

Honda Amaze, WR-V Exclusive Editions launched: Specs, price, features

Honda Amaze, WR-V Exclusive Editions launched: Specs, price, features

Two-wheeler sales October 2020: Bajaj Auto & Suzuki report highest ever sales, TVS up by 22%

Two-wheeler sales October 2020: Bajaj Auto & Suzuki report highest ever sales, TVS up by 22%

ETO Motors' electric three-wheelers to be made in India: MoU with Telangana government signed

ETO Motors' electric three-wheelers to be made in India: MoU with Telangana government signed

Carmakers enjoy festive season with growth in Oct 2020: Tata, Kia, Maruti in top 5

Carmakers enjoy festive season with growth in Oct 2020: Tata, Kia, Maruti in top 5

Hero Electric scooters get benefits of up to Rs 6,000: Cash discounts, exchange benefits & more

Hero Electric scooters get benefits of up to Rs 6,000: Cash discounts, exchange benefits & more

Nissan Magnite production starts: Variants, features, engine options of Maruti Brezza rival revealed

Nissan Magnite production starts: Variants, features, engine options of Maruti Brezza rival revealed

BMW X3 M launched in India at Rs 99.9 lakh: X3 SUV gets M specs and styling

BMW X3 M launched in India at Rs 99.9 lakh: X3 SUV gets M specs and styling

BGauss B8 first ride review: Electric scooter with 70km range, 50kmph top speed experienced

BGauss B8 first ride review: Electric scooter with 70km range, 50kmph top speed experienced