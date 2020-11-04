Royal Enfield Meteor 350 launching on Friday: All you need to know about Honda H’ness CB350 rival

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is expected to be launched in India for a price of about Rs 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike will come with retro classic styling and modern features.

Royal Enfield is set to roll out a contender against the newly launched Honda H’ness CB350 on Friday (6 November 2020). Replacing the Thunderbird 350, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will not only have a new name but a new engine and other additional features as well. It will be based on Royal Enfield’s J platform which will be employed for more upcoming RE models in the future. Several reports and online leaks have revealed that the Meteor will get three variants – Fireball, Stellar, and Supernova.

The new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is expected to be powered by a new BS6 350cc engine with slightly more power than the current BS6 346cc single-cylinder engine several models of Royal Enfield motorcycles use. The new engine, paired with a five-speed gearbox, will likely offer better refinement as well.

In terms of the suspension setup, the Meteor 350 will get conventional telescopic forks up front along with twin spring rear shock absorbers and these are expected to be the same units from the Thunderbird 350. The bike is also expected to share the same braking hardware with the Thunderbird 350 and a dual-channel ABS will come as standard.

A test mule of Meteor 350 was spotted recently wearing a lot of accessories which point to the fact that Royal Enfield is expected to make a whole range of them available for the Meteor 350, such as a larger windscreen, better footpegs, engine guard, etc. The highlight in the additional features will be turn-by-turn navigation.

Much like the recently launched Honda CB350, the Meteor 350 could also feature all-LED lighting. Expected to be priced at about Rs 1.6 lakh (ex-showroom), the Meteor would also go up against the likes of Jawa Forty Two, and Bajaj Dominar 250.

