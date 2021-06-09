Royal Enfield Meteor 350 June 2021 waiting period: City-wise details explained

Planning to buy the Royal Enfield Meteor 350? Your wait to get it home might be a bit longer than what you'd have thought of.

The Royal Enfield Meteor is showing some good sales numbers and the reasons behind are many. First and foremost, the Meteor 350 is hands down the brand’s best 350 yet. The bike is based on a new J-platform and gets an entirely newly designed and developed engine. The said motor is high on refinement and offers a seamless experience especially when you are out on long-distance touring. In addition to these facts, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 comes with some interesting features like Tripper Navigation that has been developed in collaboration with Google. With all this on board, there is a good demand for the bike in the market and for this reason, the Meteor 350 commands a waiting period in most of the cities across India. So, let’s into the details of how much waiting period the Meteor 350 has at present in the four metro cities.

Watch Video | Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H’ness CB350 Comparison Review:

Starting with the National Capital Delhi-NCR, the waiting period here is currently 10 to 12 weeks. Talking of the country’s commercial capital – Mumbai, the waiting period extends a bit here by a couple of more weeks. On the other hand, if you are someone who lives in Chennai, get ready to wait for at least 15 weeks if you are planning to buy RE’s 350cc modern-day cruiser here. Last but definitely not the least, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is currently commanding a waiting period of up to 16 to 17 weeks in Kolkata.

All this data is collected by the dealer sources of Express Drives from different cities and this was to give you an idea of the bike’s waiting period. That said, in order to get exact details of the waiting period in your area, we advise you to get in touch with your nearest Royal Enfield dealership. The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is currently available at the showrooms in three variants namely Fireball, Stellar and Supernova. Price starts at Rs 1.84 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

